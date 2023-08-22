See Rare Photos of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Son Zuma on 15th Birthday

Watch : Why Gavin Rossdale & Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani Don't Co-Parent

Gwen Stefani is feeling hella good on her son Zuma's 15th birthday.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer marked the occasion on Aug. 21 by sharing a video montage set to Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange" that featured never-before-seen photos, including a sweet snap of the teen proudly showing off a drawing to her husband Blake Shelton.

"Happy 15th birthday Zuma !!!" Gwen wrote on Instagram. "We love u more than anything."

The 52-year-old shares Zuma and his brothers—Kingston, 17, and Apollo, 9—with Gavin Rossdale, who she was married to from 2002 to 2016.

Earlier this year, Gavin shared rare insight into their family dynamic and noted that he wouldn't necessarily describe their situation as co-parenting.

"I think you can go one of two ways," the 57-year-old shared on the June 15 episode of the Not So Hollywood podcast. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent."