These $11 Jeans Have Been Around for 47 Years and They’re Still Trending With 94 Colors To Choose From

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Keeping up with the latest fashion trends can be so fun, but, sometimes you're better off going with the classics. There are some looks that will never go out of style. Ever.
The Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High Rise Jeans have been around since 1976 and they have 51,500+ five-star Amazon reviews. For decades, they've been praised for a universally flattering fit and next-level comfort. There are options for everybody and every sense of style with sizes from 2 to 26 along with short and long lengths. There are 94 colors to choose from, from your versatile blue, black, and white options to some vibrant hues that will add a fun pop of color to your wardrobe.
If you want a reliable pair of jeans that delivers effortless style, this is the affordable option you've been searching for.
Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean
These jeans come in standard, petite, and plus sizes with long and short length options. Amazon has these jeans with sizes ranging from 2 to 26. There are 94 colors to choose from.
Shoppers can't enough of Gloria Vanderbilt jeans. These reviews may convince you to shop.
Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean Reviews
A shopper declared, "Best Jeans Ever!!!! Holy Cow, this denim is amazing! So slimming in the front and the length is perfect!"
Another gushed, "Perfect fit! These jeans are just as they appear in the online photo. I love the wash, the fit, and the stretch. They are super flattering in the high rise waist. I love that the straight leg is cut close to the body. The denim is a quality material with just enough stretch to feel comfy. Jeans are true to size."
Someone shared, "These are so good! Finding white jeans that aren't see through, too tight, or too low-rise, has been my holy grail search for years. Well, my holy grail has been found in these jeans! They are medium weight but not transparent in any way, have enough stretch to be super comfortable but not bag out in the bum or knees after a day's wear, and I can throw them in the washer and dryer and they come out perfect - no shrinkage in the waist or the length."
A reviewer wrote, "I live in Gloria Vanderbilt jeans. They fit my body like they were made for it, and unlike so flippin many women's jeans these days, they actually have deep, functional pockets."
