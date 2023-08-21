Demi Lovato and Longtime Manager Scooter Braun Part Ways After 4 Years

Demi Lovato is entering a new chapter in her music career.
The "Confident" singer has parted ways with manager Scooter Braun after signing with his company SB Projects in 2019, sources confirmed to multiple outlets.
However, the two appear to remain on good terms, with Scooter writing on his Instagram Stories Aug. 20 in honor of Demi's 31st birthday, "Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there."
E! News has reached out to Demi and Scooter's reps and has not received a comment.
Back in 2019, Demi expressed excitement about signing with Scooter, who has worked with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, Tori Kelly and more.
"GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let's DO THIS!!!!!!"
On her Instagram Story at the time, Demi gushed about being "f--king grateful, excited and ready" to work alongside Scooter.
"Couldn't be happier," she wrote. "God is good. Gonna take my time to release new music and then it's game on!!!"
Since then, Demi released Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over in 2021 followed by Holy Fvck in 2022. In September, Demi will release Revamped, a 10-track collection of her hit songs reimagined as rock music.
"With Revamped, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them," Demi said in a July press release. "Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way… I can't wait for everyone to hear more!"
News of Demi's exit comes amid reports that Justin also parted ways with Scooter, who famously purchased Taylor Swift's masters in 2019. However, on Aug. 18, reps for both Justin and Scooter confirmed to E! News the pair are still working together.