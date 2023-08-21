Demi Lovato and Longtime Manager Scooter Braun Part Ways After 4 Years

Watch : Why Scooter Braun Has "Regret" Over Taylor Swift Drama

Demi Lovato is entering a new chapter in her music career.

The "Confident" singer has parted ways with manager Scooter Braun after signing with his company SB Projects in 2019, sources confirmed to multiple outlets.

However, the two appear to remain on good terms, with Scooter writing on his Instagram Stories Aug. 20 in honor of Demi's 31st birthday, "Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there."

E! News has reached out to Demi and Scooter's reps and has not received a comment.

Back in 2019, Demi expressed excitement about signing with Scooter, who has worked with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, Tori Kelly and more.

"GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn't be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let's DO THIS!!!!!!"