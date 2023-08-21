Amanda Knox Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Christopher Robinson

Watch : Is Netflix's "Amanda Knox" Documentary Biased?

Amanda Knox's family is expanding once again.

The writer and podcaster announced she's expecting her second child with husband Christopher Robinson, showing off her growing baby belly in an Instagram photo Aug. 20. In the image, Amanda—clad in a green patterned jumpsuit—sat on a bench with her legs spread apart as she kicked back with a bottle of Topo Chico sparkling water.

She captioned the humorous snap, "Pregspreading."

When a fan asked in the comments section if the post was a throwback to her previous pregnancy with daughter Eureka, who was born in 2021, the 36-year-old replied, "New!"

The baby news comes nearly 12 years after Amanda was released from an Italian prison following her wrongful conviction for the 2007 murder of roommate Meredith Kercher, for which she and ex Raffaele Sollecito spent almost four years behind bars.

Amanda previously said she was worried about the headlines her motherhood journey would cause, telling The New York Times months after Eureka's arrival, "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on her head."