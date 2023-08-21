Khloe Kardashian Has Most Delectable Response to Andy Cohen’s Son Ben Eating Chips for Breakfast

Khloe Kardashian and Andy Cohen are friend-chip goals.
So much so, Good American founder can even agree with the Bravo personality's 4-year-old son Ben when it comes to the ideal breakfast of champions.
"Ben, what are you doing hiding behind a chair with two bags of chips at seven in the morning?" Andy inquired in an Aug. 19 Instagram video to an off-screen Ben, who responded, "Uh, eating chips because I love chips."
The Watch What Happens Live host—who is also dad to daughter Lucy, 15 months—inquisitively asked, "Eating chips because you love chips? Well, can I make you a real breakfast, please, instead?"
But the tiny tot wasn't having it. "First, I eat this," he insisted, before revealing, "I do it every day."
"You do it every day now?" Andy questioned his oldest. "You hide and eat chips?"
However, it is a sentiment the 55-year-old could also understand.
"I don't blame you," he continued. "I love chips too, but there are some foods for breakfast and some foods for lunch and some foods for dinner, and chips aren't a breakfast food."
Meanwhile, Khloe couldn't help but agree, as she wrote in the video's comment section, "I'm with Ben on this one!"
And clearly the 39-year-old gets it, as she is mom to daughter True, 5 and son Tatum, 12 months, with ex Tristan Thompson. In fact, Khloe just celebrated her son's first birthday, a few months after Andy celebrated his daughter first birthday in May.
"I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you," Khloe wrote on Instagram July 28. "God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."
She continued in the birthday tribute, "I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room."
Khloe went on share how Tatum impacted their family's life for the better, writing in part, "Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you."
