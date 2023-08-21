Khloe Kardashian Has Most Delectable Response to Andy Cohen’s Son Ben Eating Chips for Breakfast

Khloe Kardashian had a great response to Andy Cohen’s 4-year-old son Ben explaining why he likes to eat chips for breakfast.

By Alexandra Bellusci Aug 21, 2023 10:44 PMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKidsCelebritiesAndy CohenKhloe KardashianWatch What Happens LiveTristan ThompsonTrue Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

Khloe Kardashian and Andy Cohen are friend-chip goals.

So much so, Good American founder can even agree with the Bravo personality's 4-year-old son Ben when it comes to the ideal breakfast of champions. 

"Ben, what are you doing hiding behind a chair with two bags of chips at seven in the morning?" Andy inquired in an Aug. 19 Instagram video to an off-screen Ben, who responded, "Uh, eating chips because I love chips."

The Watch What Happens Live host—who is also dad to daughter Lucy, 15 months—inquisitively asked, "Eating chips because you love chips? Well, can I make you a real breakfast, please, instead?"

But the tiny tot wasn't having it. "First, I eat this," he insisted, before revealing, "I do it every day." 

"You do it every day now?" Andy questioned his oldest. "You hide and eat chips?"

However, it is a sentiment the 55-year-old could also understand. 

photos
The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments

"I don't blame you," he continued. "I love chips too, but there are some foods for breakfast and some foods for lunch and some foods for dinner, and chips aren't a breakfast food."

Meanwhile, Khloe couldn't help but agree, as she wrote in the video's comment section, "I'm with Ben on this one!" 

And clearly the 39-year-old gets it, as she is mom to daughter True, 5 and son Tatum, 12 months, with ex Tristan Thompson. In fact, Khloe just celebrated her son's first birthday, a few months after Andy celebrated his daughter first birthday in May.

"I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you," Khloe wrote on Instagram July 28. "God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."

Andy Cohen/ Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

2

RHOA Star's Ex Reveals He's Had a Secret Child for 26 Years

3

Teen Gets Prison Sentence for Murdering Boyfriend, Friend in Car Crash

She continued in the birthday tribute, "I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room."

Khloe went on share how Tatum impacted their family's life for the better, writing in part, "Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you."

And if you're in the mood for a complete look Tatum and True's cutest moments, keep scrolling...

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Crawling Along

Tatum Thompson crawls across a trampoline as his sister True Thompson jumps nearby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True Thompson hugs her brother Tatum Thompson on the trampoline.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Bounce Him"

True Thompson helps her brother Tatum Thompson along on the trampoline.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Tristan shared his first photos of Tatum on the child's first birthday in July 2023.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe Kardashians brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan Thompson.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Baby Boy

Tatum made a brief appearance on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

Trending Stories

1

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: See Their Cutest Family Pics

2

RHOA Star's Ex Reveals He's Had a Secret Child for 26 Years

3

Teen Gets Prison Sentence for Murdering Boyfriend, Friend in Car Crash

4

Blac Chyna Shows Off Fitness Transformation Amid New Chapter

5

Alabama Barker Details Health Struggles Amid Comments on Her Weight