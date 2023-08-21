Khloe Kardashian Has Most Delectable Response to Andy Cohen’s Son Ben Eating Chips for Breakfast

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

Khloe Kardashian and Andy Cohen are friend-chip goals.

So much so, Good American founder can even agree with the Bravo personality's 4-year-old son Ben when it comes to the ideal breakfast of champions.

"Ben, what are you doing hiding behind a chair with two bags of chips at seven in the morning?" Andy inquired in an Aug. 19 Instagram video to an off-screen Ben, who responded, "Uh, eating chips because I love chips."

The Watch What Happens Live host—who is also dad to daughter Lucy, 15 months—inquisitively asked, "Eating chips because you love chips? Well, can I make you a real breakfast, please, instead?"

But the tiny tot wasn't having it. "First, I eat this," he insisted, before revealing, "I do it every day."

"You do it every day now?" Andy questioned his oldest. "You hide and eat chips?"

However, it is a sentiment the 55-year-old could also understand.