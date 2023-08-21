Teen Mackenzie Shirilla Sentenced to Up to Life in Prison for Murdering Boyfriend and Friend in Car Crash

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

A judge has laid out the sentencing for the Ohio teen whose reckless driving resulted in two deaths.

One week after Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted on murder charges for the deaths of her boyfriend Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, she was sentenced to two concurrent 15 years to life sentences.

Ahead of the Aug. 21 sentencing, she had been found guilty of intentionally crashing her car at 100 miles per hour into the side of a building in July 2022—killing Dominic and Davion, who were passengers in the car.

"This was not reckless driving. This was murder," said Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo on August 14 before announcing her verdict, per local station WKYC 3News. "The video clearly shows the purpose and intent of the defendant. She chose a course of death and destruction that day."

In total, Shirilla—who was 17 at the time of the crash—was found guilty on 12 counts, including four of murder, four of felonious assault, two of aggravated vehicular homicide, one of drug possession and one of possessing criminal tools, per NBC News.