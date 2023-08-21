Kylie Jenner Is Officially in Her Mom Jeans Era

Kylie Jenner's latest fashion moment proves there's power in simplicity.
While The Kardashians star is known for pushing the boundaries with risqué dresses and over-the-top getups, she recently surprised her 300 million Instagram followers by wearing an unexpectedly low-key look in an Aug. 20 post.
That's right, the 26-year-old swapped out her sexy style, wearing a flowy white blouse with lace embroidery and a pair of loose-fitted mom jeans. Her shockingly normal outfit also included layers of dainty gold-beaded bracelets, black flats and a woven straw tote bag.
As for Kylie's glam? She opted for a subdued look, as she rocked an effortlessly wavy hairstyle and barely-there makeup that consisted of strawberry-colored cheeks and a pinkish-nude lip.
And her fans couldn't help but gush over the simplicity of her ensemble in the comments section either. As one Instagram user wrote, "She looks so cute! No makeup and regular clothing—she actually looks so young and absolutely beautiful and adorable!"
Another person echoed similar sentiments, adding, "This is Kylie FINALLY looking like a normal girl and I think she is absolutely beautiful."
In recent months, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has not only showcased her minimalistic wardrobe but she's also been embracing her natural beauty.
Just last month, she detailed the cosmetics procedures she's gotten done to her face over the years, noting that it's not as extreme as everyone thinks.
"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face—which is false," Kylie said on the July 20 episode of The Kardashians. "I've only gotten fillers."
"I don't want that to be a part of my story," she explained. "I've always loved myself, I still love myself."
And while the reality star—who shares Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 17 months, with ex Travis Scott—loves having full lips, there is one cosmetic procedure she regrets getting.
"You know I got my breasts done before Stormi," Kylie told BFF Stassie Karanikolaou on the July 27 episode of the Hulu series, "within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20—like, they were still healing."
Looking back, Kylie said she wouldn't haven't gone under the knife.
"I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits," she continued. "Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."
No matter her style, it's clear Kylie is loving the skin she's in these days. But if you want to keep up, see her evolution through the years.