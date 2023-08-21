Eric Decker Strips Down in Support of Wife Jessie James Decker’s Latest Venture

Eric Decker shared the "tasty love" with a nude photograph of himself holding wife Jessie James Decker’s new cookbook, Just Eat.

Watch: Eric Decker Strips Down on Stage at Jessie's Concert

Eric Decker brought the heat in support of his wife Jessie James Decker.

The NFL star gave followers an eyeful while celebrating the country star's new cookbook Just Eat, posing nude with his leg crossed over his knee and the book strategically placed over his waist.

"Sharin the tasty love," Eric captioned the image. "Grab a hard copy of Just Eat, Jess new cook book. She cooks her ass off and these recipes are proof of that."

And it appears Eric is already thinking about his next steps, adding, "How should I make Jess return this kind gesture and favor)?????"

Jessie also reposted the risqué ad on her Instagram, joking that the couple were still brainstorming more ideas for Eric's support.

"Mocking up ideas for how Eric can show his love for me and my new cookbook Just Eat," the singer wrote. "Let me know how you think we can we top last time?!"

However, when one person expressed that the pic was "TMI" Jessie cheekily fired back, "Just enjoy the gift and don't over think it."

And it's not the first time the pair, who tied the knot in 2013, bared their love on social media. Earlier this year, Jessie and Eric both stripped down to their underwear for a photoshoot.

"The best part of doing a photo shoot together is that we get to spend time together, having fun, being playful, and it always feels natural," Jessie told E! News in January. "We've been married and together for so long that there is a natural chemistry."

Keep reading to see more steamy moments between Eric and Jessie.

