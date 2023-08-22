Below Deck Down Under's Aesha Gets the Surprise of the Season With Heartwarming Reunion

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Captain Jason Chambers is making waves with this unexpectedly sweet surprise.

On Below Deck Down Under's Aug. 21 episode, the captain shocked Aesha Scott by treating the chief stew to a visit from someone extremely special in her life: Her Boyfriend Scott Dobbo.

After Jason called Aesha up to the bar, she immediately burst into tears upon laying eyes on her other half. The two then reunited with a long hug as she sobbed tears of joy.

"Scott and I have been together for over two years now, we're still madly in love," Aesha explained in her confessional. "Right now we live in Breckenridge, Colorado. That's our little base over in the States. Scott works at the bar. He's independent, adventurous, he's my best friend in the world. I love him so much."

The Bravo star then excitedly introduced Scott to the rest of the Northern Sun's crew before the entire team—including Scott—enjoyed the day off with a beach excursion. During lunch, Scott officially got the team's stamp of approval.