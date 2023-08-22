Below Deck Down Under's Aesha Gets the Surprise of the Season With Heartwarming Reunion

Captain Jason Chambers is making waves with this unexpectedly sweet surprise.
On Below Deck Down Under's Aug. 21 episode, the captain shocked Aesha Scott by treating the chief stew to a visit from someone extremely special in her life: Her Boyfriend Scott Dobbo.
After Jason called Aesha up to the bar, she immediately burst into tears upon laying eyes on her other half. The two then reunited with a long hug as she sobbed tears of joy.
"Scott and I have been together for over two years now, we're still madly in love," Aesha explained in her confessional. "Right now we live in Breckenridge, Colorado. That's our little base over in the States. Scott works at the bar. He's independent, adventurous, he's my best friend in the world. I love him so much."
The Bravo star then excitedly introduced Scott to the rest of the Northern Sun's crew before the entire team—including Scott—enjoyed the day off with a beach excursion. During lunch, Scott officially got the team's stamp of approval.
Stew Margot Sisson noted, "You remind me a lot of my sister's boyfriend, just easy to be around," before Aesha confirmed, "He's very relaxing to be around."
Scott took the compliment as a chance to lovingly poke fun at his love. "I would say the same about you," she told Aesha sarcastically, adding, "You bring all the energy."
Her response? "You can't have two mes," she laughed, "it'd be too much for anyone."
While watching the lovebirds enjoy a tender moment playing in the ocean, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph remarked, "They're gonna get married," to which Margot agreed, "Yeah, soon I think."
However, when it came time for Scott to leave the following day before their next guest charter, Aesha struggled to say goodbye.
"The really dumb thing about getting a visit," she told him as they shared a final embrace, "is that then you know what's it's like when they're not there."
In her confessional, Aesha continued to open up about their special bond. "It's really sad saying goodbye to Scott, I always get very emotional," she said. "Scott and I spend so much time apart that we're saving and hoping to buy a house in New Zealand. Now, we're just very focused on that and making plans for our future together."
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to revisit some of the wild moments ever in Below Deck history.
