RHOA's Kenya Moore Seemingly Subpoenas Marlo Hampton Mid-Reunion in Shocking Trailer

Forget piping-hot tea, Kenya Moore is spilling subpoenas!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star seemingly serves costar Marlo Hampton some shocking legal documents during the upcoming season 15 reunion, as teased in the explosive new trailer.

While apparently discussing her estranged husband Marc Daly—who she has been in the process of divorcing for the past four years—Kenya tells her costars, "Her phone number appeared in Marc's phone records," before producing papers intended for Marlo. She adds, "You will have to appear in court, you're subpoenaed."

While fans will have to wait to see exactly what the papers mean for Marlo, it could possibly have something to do with their fight earlier this season over Marlo kicking on Kenya's hotel room door while her and Marc's 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn was asleep inside.

Aside from the legal drama, Kandi Burruss is confronted about her claim that she witnessed Drew Sidora kiss their former costar LaToya Howard—an allegation Drew has vehemently denied on the show.

While Kandi stands by her original comments, insisting, "I definitely saw her, I didn't imagine it," Drew fires back, "Girl, that was Kandi-coated lies."