RHOA's Kenya Moore Seemingly Subpoenas Marlo Hampton Mid-Reunion in Shocking Trailer

Forget piping-hot tea, Kenya Moore is spilling subpoenas!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star seemingly serves costar Marlo Hampton some shocking legal documents during the upcoming season 15 reunion, as teased in the explosive new trailer.
While apparently discussing her estranged husband Marc Daly—who she has been in the process of divorcing for the past four years—Kenya tells her costars, "Her phone number appeared in Marc's phone records," before producing papers intended for Marlo. She adds, "You will have to appear in court, you're subpoenaed."
While fans will have to wait to see exactly what the papers mean for Marlo, it could possibly have something to do with their fight earlier this season over Marlo kicking on Kenya's hotel room door while her and Marc's 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn was asleep inside.
Aside from the legal drama, Kandi Burruss is confronted about her claim that she witnessed Drew Sidora kiss their former costar LaToya Howard—an allegation Drew has vehemently denied on the show.
While Kandi stands by her original comments, insisting, "I definitely saw her, I didn't imagine it," Drew fires back, "Girl, that was Kandi-coated lies."
However, Drew is also in the hot seat over rumors she had a relationship with WNBA star Tamera "Ty" Young amid her contentious divorce from estranged husband Ralph Pittman.
And when host Andy Cohen inquires, "Did you visit Ty in Texas?" Drew confirms, "I saw her. I went to her game."
Cut to Shereé Whitfield whipping out receipts and handing them to Andy, who grimaces and replies, "These are private messages between Ty and Drew. They are very incriminating."
Tensions hit an all-time high after Ralph joins the reunion, prompting Drew to quip at her ex, "I don't know why you are here."
Despite their bitter separation, Ralph has a surprising response when Andy asks if he hopes they can fix their marriage, saying, "Of course, I love my wife." Drew's reply? "You just told me you were getting blowjobs around the world!"
The two then go to war with Drew yelling, "You constantly throw dirt on my name and you think I'm gonna put up with that?" Ralph then accuses her of faking the performance by claiming, "Drew, you're acting right now."
The jab causes the Step Up star to storm off set screaming, "I don't take it at home, I'm not gonna take it here. You can't even come here and do f--king right. I'm not doing this!"
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's two-part season 15 reunion kicks off Sunday, Sept. 3, at 10 p.m. on Bravo after the Aug. 27 finale.
