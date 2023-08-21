Miley Cyrus Is Giving Fans the Best of Both Worlds With Hannah Montana Shout-Out

You'll need to chill it out, take it slow after this.
Miley Cyrus took fans for a trip down memory lane while promoting hew newest single "Used To Be Young," set to drop August 25. In a clip shared to her Instagram, Miley gave a shoutout to her former alter ego, Hannah Montana.
"Hannah's for kids," the 30-year-old says in the August 21 clip. "Miley's for grown ass men in heels."
"So this is from the final episode of Hannah Montana," she says, before playing a clip in which a much younger Miley can be seen blowing a kiss as she leaves her fictional house for the last time. Miley jokingly adds, while imitating her character's kiss, "The drama."
Then, as the iconic vocal transition any fan of the show would recognize begins to play, the "Flowers" singer gasps. "This is how I say goodbye to everyone now," she exclaims, before recreating the classic vocal riff.
And fans loved it.
"NOT MILEY DOING HANNAH MONTANA," wrote one user, alongside the happy tears emoji and a pink heart, while another added, "SHES DOING THE OUTRO OMFGAKFNKWKGKEKFNKDKCKDKFKFK."
And this isn't the only Disney Channel throwback fans were treated to recently.
On August 17, within an hour of each other, both Miley and Selena Gomez—who played Alex Russo on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place—dropped the news that they'd be releasing singles on August 25. Selena's upcoming song is titled "Single Soon."
And before the internet could use this as evidence that the two former child stars were feuding, the two were sure to squash any rivalry rumors, doing so in the best way possible.
For her part, Selena took to her Instagram Story to give a shoutout to Miley's upcoming release.
"@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day," she wrote Aug. 18. "We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!"
And alongside her words, Selena shared a clip from a 2007 Hannah Montana episode in which she had a cameo playing character Mikayla, Hannah's rival. In the clip, the two are volunteering at a telethon when Hannah picks up the phone asking, "Hey, what's up? It's Hannah Montana. What would you like to give?" to which Mikayla responds, "I'd like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single—ouch."
Miley also took a page out of Selena's throwback and pun book, sharing the same clip to her Instagram Story and TikTok with the caption, "@selenagomez and I are both dropping our SINGLEs SOON. I say we #USEDTOBEYOUNG."
In her announcement for "Used to Be Young," the Last Song actress dedicated the forthcoming song to a special group, writing, "This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley."