Miley Cyrus Is Giving Fans the Best of Both Worlds With Hannah Montana Shout-Out

Watch : Miley Cyrus Defends Her Decision to Not Tour in the Near Future

Miley Cyrus took fans for a trip down memory lane while promoting hew newest single "Used To Be Young," set to drop August 25. In a clip shared to her Instagram, Miley gave a shoutout to her former alter ego, Hannah Montana.

"Hannah's for kids," the 30-year-old says in the August 21 clip. "Miley's for grown ass men in heels."

"So this is from the final episode of Hannah Montana," she says, before playing a clip in which a much younger Miley can be seen blowing a kiss as she leaves her fictional house for the last time. Miley jokingly adds, while imitating her character's kiss, "The drama."

Then, as the iconic vocal transition any fan of the show would recognize begins to play, the "Flowers" singer gasps. "This is how I say goodbye to everyone now," she exclaims, before recreating the classic vocal riff.

And fans loved it.

