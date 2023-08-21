If You Love the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops, You'll Obsess Over the Drunk Elephant Brightening Drops

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I have to admit that I do not have that "natural glow" that's always talked about. When I try to achieve that look with makeup and skincare, I end up looking shiny, sweaty, and glittery. That's so not the look I'm going for— ever.

That's why I'm so happy I found the Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Illuminating Drops. I love the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops for a bronzed look, so I was excited to try this new golden product. You can mix this product in your favorite skincare or makeup to get a nice glow that actually looks natural. This is also a great product to combat acne marks, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation. It is just what you need to soothe and revive dull skin and get a luminous glow at the same time. You can even use this on your body if you want to get your glow on. All you need is a tiny bit of product to see the effects, so this bottle will last for a long time.

Get rid of dark spots and get glowing with this new must-have for your beauty routine.