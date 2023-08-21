If You Love the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops, You'll Obsess Over the Drunk Elephant Brightening Drops

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I have to admit that I do not have that "natural glow" that's always talked about. When I try to achieve that look with makeup and skincare, I end up looking shiny, sweaty, and glittery. That's so not the look I'm going for— ever.
That's why I'm so happy I found the Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Illuminating Drops. I love the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops for a bronzed look, so I was excited to try this new golden product. You can mix this product in your favorite skincare or makeup to get a nice glow that actually looks natural. This is also a great product to combat acne marks, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation. It is just what you need to soothe and revive dull skin and get a luminous glow at the same time. You can even use this on your body if you want to get your glow on. All you need is a tiny bit of product to see the effects, so this bottle will last for a long time.
Get rid of dark spots and get glowing with this new must-have for your beauty routine.
Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops
Shake up the bottle. Add a drop to your go-to serum, moisturizer, or facial oil. You can even add some to your foundation if you want a glowing makeup look. This isn't just for the face. If you want some extra luminosity, you can apply to your arms, legs, and chest too.
You can get this from Ulta, Sephora, Drunk Elephant, and Amazon. It has 58.5K+ Sephora Loves.
More Drunk Elephant Drops
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops
You can use the Drunk Elephant color serum drops mixed together or with different skincare products. The D-Bronzi drops add a bronzed glow and "boost skin's defenses with antioxidants," according to the brand. This is such a popular, game-changing product that you've probably seen all over TikTok. Once you start using it, you'll be obsessed. Thankfully, you only need a little bit of product each time you use it, so one bottle lasts for a long time.
This viral favorite has 486K+ Sephora Loves and 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can also get these at Ulta and Drunk Elephant.
Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops
The Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops give your skin a rosy, flushed look. You can dab and blend it directly onto your cheeks or mix it in with the skincare or makeup products you already use.
This product has 85.2K+ Sephora Loves.
If you need more info before you try out this new product, these reviews may convince you to shop.
Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Illuminating Drops Reviews
A shopper declared, "BEST PURCHASE OF THE YEAR. I LOVE THESE!!! they are so perfect if you just want that natural glow!!! I have been using these for a week and my skin has never looked better!!! Definitely will recommend and repurchase!!"
Another explained, "Let me just start by saying that I was so paranoid that this was going to make my already oily t zone super slick, but I am blown away by the results! This formula is super gentle, and absolutely does not make me any more greasy than I already am. If anything, it did the opposite. There is a noticeable glow about my skin when using, and my overall texture is much improved."
Someone shared, "This product adds a natural looking glow to my face. It looked great blended out on my entire face but also added a natural looking highlight when I applied it to the high points of my face."
A reviewer wrote, "As someone who has dull skin, this product has helped with brightening up my face. I've been using the product right before using makeup. It adds a nice glow & radiance without it being too shiny."
A Sephora customer raved, "IMMEDIATELY fell in love with the Gold Drops! I've never tried the infamous bronzing drops, and had no expectations going in, but I was immediately impressed by how naturally glowy and radiant my skin looked and felt! Now it's a must have in my makeup routine, or whenever I need extra glow!"
"B-Goldi Bright Drops by Drunk Elephant are a game-changer! These brightening drops instantly give my skin a radiant glow and help to fade dark spots. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, leaving my skin feeling nourished and hydrated. I've noticed a visible improvement in my complexion since incorporating them into my skincare routine. Definitely worth the hype," someone wrote.
