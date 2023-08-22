Maluma Reveals the Real Secret Behind His Chiseled Thirst Trap Photos

Watch : Maluma Dedicates Billboard Win to "Dreamers Around the World"

If you happen to be one of the 63.4 million people following Maluma on Instagram, you may have noticed the occasional bared abdominal muscle or two. Or six.

And no need to play coy about it: The Colombian artist—whose upcoming sixth studio album, Don Juan, is named after historical fiction's greatest lover, after all—knows you're looking.

"I have fun," Maluma told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, acknowledging his purposefully flirty pics. "It's part of the game and it's a nice way to communicate with my fan base."

The fans who've made him a Latin crossover superstar seem to appreciate the message, which, according to the 29-year-old born Juan Luis Londoño Arias, basically translates to what-you-see-is-what-you-get.

"I just enjoy being me, you know," he explained of his approach to the art of the thirst trap. "That's me 100 percent, I'm real, that's the things that I do every day."

Well, everyone gets out of the shower most days, but not everyone's posing next to it wearing nothing but boxer-briefs.