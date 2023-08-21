Alabama Barker Shares Struggle With Thyroid and Autoimmune Disease Amid Comments on Her Weight

Alabama Barker recently responded to comments she said she's seen on social media concerning her weight, sharing that she has a thyroid condition and an autoimmune disease.

Alabama Barker is opening up about her health journey with a message to her critics.

The 17-year-old recently called out the comments she's received on social media regarding her weight, sharing that some of the messages she's received have referred to her as a catfish over how she looks in certain photos.

"Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views," Alabama—whose parents are Shanna Moakler and ex Travis Barker—said in an Aug. 20 TikTok. "I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you're leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open—and let's see how beautiful you look."

Alabama went on to explain her recent health struggles, adding, "I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease, so that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain. So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It'll get you further in life."

Noting that her health remains her priority, Alabama continued, "Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced, I will go back to my normal weight—which is causing the weight gain."

However, as the "Heartbreaker" musician explained, the addition of "five, 10 pounds," is perfectly normal, which is one of the main reasons why she's decided to speak out.

"Weight fluctuates," she added, "and I don't want any girls that are young watching this, that are gaining weight, to ever think there's something wrong with it."

Alabama concluded her video with a message of understanding, noting, "There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it, that you need to change it, but no—that's not the case for me and I would appreciate if you guys put yourself in my shoes."

