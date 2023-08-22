Charity Lawson Isn't the Only One With a Rosy Future—Check In With the Rest of Bachelor Nation

So, uh, where do we sign the petition for ABC to air Charity Lawson's Nigerian wedding?
Because we are keen to follow on as the latest Bachelorette, 27, and her final rose recipient Dotun Olubeko continue their journey. And his mom did promise to whisk her future daughter-in-law away to the African country for what is certain to be a good time.
Though Georgia-based Charity once worried Dotun was "too good to be true," he proved to very much be the child and family therapist's happily ever after come to life in the form of a 6-foot-7 kind, romantic, emotionally intelligent integrative medicine consultant.
"You have made me feel alive. You have made me believe in love again. You've made me feel so valued and so seen," Charity told him before his proposal in the Aug. 21 finale. "I want a forever future with you. I see you as my husband. I see you as my future. I see it so clear."
And though the franchise's track record is, in a word, meh, there's reason to hope Charity and her brand new fiancé, 30, have a rosy future. Because for all the jokes about returned Neil Lane diamonds, there are actually a number of Bachelor Nation couples (as in pairs who connected on either Bachelor, Bachelorette or their slightly more drunken cousin, Bachelor in Paradise) who will be tying the knot this year.
So as we cheers to Charity's engagement, let's also recognize the other pairs whose bloom is still very much on the rose.