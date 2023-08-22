Charity Lawson Isn't the Only One With a Rosy Future—Check In With the Rest of Bachelor Nation

Watch : Charity Lawson Not Afraid to Show Little Sass as New Bachelorette

So, uh, where do we sign the petition for ABC to air Charity Lawson's Nigerian wedding?

Because we are keen to follow on as the latest Bachelorette, 27, and her final rose recipient Dotun Olubeko continue their journey. And his mom did promise to whisk her future daughter-in-law away to the African country for what is certain to be a good time.

Though Georgia-based Charity once worried Dotun was "too good to be true," he proved to very much be the child and family therapist's happily ever after come to life in the form of a 6-foot-7 kind, romantic, emotionally intelligent integrative medicine consultant.

"You have made me feel alive. You have made me believe in love again. You've made me feel so valued and so seen," Charity told him before his proposal in the Aug. 21 finale. "I want a forever future with you. I see you as my husband. I see you as my future. I see it so clear."