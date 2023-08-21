The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Premiere Dates Revealed

Your week just got even rosier.
Why? Because ABC has finally revealed the premiere dates for both The Golden Bachelor and season nine of Bachelor in Paradise.
While fans won't have to wait much longer for the shows to debut, they will need to get used to tuning in on a new night. After all, the dating franchise is trading in its usual Monday night for Thursdays. ABC announced the first-ever episode of The Golden Bachelor will air Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, with Bachelor in Paradise returning for a two-hour premiere starting at 9:01 p.m ET.
As for who viewers will see looking for love? The Golden Bachelor will follow Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old widower seeking a second chance at romance.
"Dating on this show is going to be an altogether new experience," the retired restaurateur from Indiana told his daughters and granddaughter in a promo clip released Aug. 21. "What I hope is that I can look at one of those women and know that I found the right person."
While the cast for season nine of Bachelor in Paradise has yet to officially be revealed, Jesse Palmer previously indicated there's plenty of drama heating up on the beach.
"It's wild, man," he told E! News in June. "It's obviously my second time doing this, and so much has happened on the beach this summer. So many people are showing up, so many people are leaving. It's hard to keep track. People are laughing, crying. There's tons of drama, understandably and expectantly. But there's some very strong connections forming as well."
And even though the host didn't drop any specific names, he did express his excitement over the stars that arrive in Mexico.
"I think the cast is fantastic," Jesse—who recently announced he and wife Emely Fardo are expecting a baby—continued. "It's gonna be a lot of Bachelor Nation's favorites I think from recent seasons showing up. There may be a few repeat offenders from Paradise showing up themselves. Maybe even one or more former leads will be coming to the beach as well. So it's really an incredible cast."
But first, Charity Lawson is finishing up her journey to find love on The Bachelorette. The season finale airs Aug. 21 starting at 8 p.m. EST.
To see more shows' premiere dates, keep reading.