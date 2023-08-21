The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Premiere Dates Revealed

While Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette is coming to an end, Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor and season nine of Bachelor in Paradise begin soon.

Your week just got even rosier.

Why? Because ABC has finally revealed the premiere dates for both The Golden Bachelor and season nine of Bachelor in Paradise

While fans won't have to wait much longer for the shows to debut, they will need to get used to tuning in on a new night. After all, the dating franchise is trading in its usual Monday night for Thursdays. ABC announced the first-ever episode of The Golden Bachelor will air Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, with Bachelor in Paradise returning for a two-hour premiere starting at 9:01 p.m ET.

As for who viewers will see looking for love? The Golden Bachelor will follow Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old widower seeking a second chance at romance.

"Dating on this show is going to be an altogether new experience," the retired restaurateur from Indiana told his daughters and granddaughter in a promo clip released Aug. 21. "What I hope is that I can look at one of those women and know that I found the right person."

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

While the cast for season nine of Bachelor in Paradise has yet to officially be revealed, Jesse Palmer previously indicated there's plenty of drama heating up on the beach.

"It's wild, man," he told E! News in June. "It's obviously my second time doing this, and so much has happened on the beach this summer. So many people are showing up, so many people are leaving. It's hard to keep track. People are laughing, crying. There's tons of drama, understandably and expectantly. But there's some very strong connections forming as well."

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

And even though the host didn't drop any specific names, he did express his excitement over the stars that arrive in Mexico.

"I think the cast is fantastic," Jesse—who recently announced he and wife Emely Fardo are expecting a baby—continued. "It's gonna be a lot of Bachelor Nation's favorites I think from recent seasons showing up. There may be a few repeat offenders from Paradise showing up themselves. Maybe even one or more former leads will be coming to the beach as well. So it's really an incredible cast."

But first, Charity Lawson is finishing up her journey to find love on The Bachelorette. The season finale airs Aug. 21 starting at 8 p.m. EST. 

To see more shows' premiere dates, keep reading.

YouTube
The Swarm (CW) - Sept. 5

From Game of Thrones executive producer Frank Doelger, The Swarm is about an unknown enemy that lives deep below the sea.

Patrick McElhenney/FX
Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - Sept. 12

Season two of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Emmy-nominated series premieres Set. 12.

Bravo
Southern Charm (Bravo) - Sept. 14

Season nine of Southern Charm returns Sept. 14.

Courtesy FX
American Horror Story: Delicate (FX) - Sept. 20

AHS: Delicate features an all-star cast including Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

Netflix
Sex Education (Netflix) - Sept. 21

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy returns for its fourth and final season Sept. 21.

Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment
The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Peacock) - Sept. 22

Peacock's three-part event kicks off Sept. 22.

FOX Media
Krapopolis (Fox) - Sept. 24

Set in mythical ancient Greece, the new animated comedy tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world's first cities.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
The Voice (NBC) - Sept. 25

Reba McEntire joins season 24 of the singing competition alongside returning coaches Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and John Legend.

PETE DADDS / FOX
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Fox) - Sept. 25

Season two of the intense Fox competition series will feature celebrity contestants Tom Sandoval, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Nick Viall, Brian Austin Green, Dez Bryant, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid and Kelly Rizzo.

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
The Irrational (NBC) - Sept. 25

The new drama follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

Michael Becker/FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - Sept. 27

The celebrity singing competition returns for season 10 Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Jeff Lipsky/FOX
Snake Oil (Fox) - Sept. 27

In the new David Spade-hosted game show, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs—some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are "Snake Oil Salesmen."

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
The Golden Bachelor & Bachelor in Paradise - Sept. 28

Thursdays this fall are looking particularly rosy. Fans will watch Gerry Turner hand out the roses as the first Golden Bachelor when the show premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 and run from 8 - 9:01 p.m. EST on ABC. Fans will then watch the cast of Bachelor in Paradise search for love in Mexico when season nine debuts right after from 9:01 to 11 p.m. EST.

Brian Bowen Smith/FOX
Hell's Kitchen (Fox) - Sept. 28

Gordon Ramsey returns for season 22 of the cooking competition.

Matt Miller/NBC
Found (NBC) - Oct. 3

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist, who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

Entertainment One
The Spencer Sisters (CW) - Oct. 4

Starring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber

CBS/Universal Television
Magnum P.I. (NBC) - Oct. 4

The remake starring Jay Hernandez returns for its final season Oct. 4.

NBC
Quantum Leap (NBC) - Oct. 4

The reboot starring Raymond Lee returns Oct. 4 for season two.

E!/NBCUniversal
House of Villains (E!) - Oct. 12

E! is assembling the most iconic cast of reality TV baddies for some cut-throat competition on the new series, premiering Thursday, Oct. 12.

STXtelevision
FBOY Island (CW) - Oct. 12

Nikki Glaser-hosted dating reality competition.

Project 10 Productions Inc
Son of a Critch (CW) - Oct. 16

New Monday night comedy.

Pier 21 Films
Run the Burbs (CW) - Oct. 16

New Monday night comedy.

James Stack / Channel 4
Everyone Else Burns (CW) - Oct. 16

New Monday night comedy.

Hulu/FX
American Horror Stories (Hulu) - Oct. 26

The AHS anthology series, which features a different horror story each episode, returns Oct. 26.

Greg Gayne/NBC
The Wall (NBC) - Nov. 3

The trivia game with millions on the line, hosted by Chris Hardwick, returns Nov. 3.

Peacock/NBCUniversal
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (Peacock) - Nov. 17

The film follows the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey.

Clifton Prescod/PEACOCK
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy (Peacock) - December

Real Housewives of New York City alums Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman are going on a wild vacation this December (an exact premiere date has not yet been announced).

