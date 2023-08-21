The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Premiere Dates Revealed

Watch : Hannah Brown Dishes on Golden Bachelor & Dream Podcast Guest

Your week just got even rosier.

Why? Because ABC has finally revealed the premiere dates for both The Golden Bachelor and season nine of Bachelor in Paradise.

While fans won't have to wait much longer for the shows to debut, they will need to get used to tuning in on a new night. After all, the dating franchise is trading in its usual Monday night for Thursdays. ABC announced the first-ever episode of The Golden Bachelor will air Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, with Bachelor in Paradise returning for a two-hour premiere starting at 9:01 p.m ET.

As for who viewers will see looking for love? The Golden Bachelor will follow Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old widower seeking a second chance at romance.

"Dating on this show is going to be an altogether new experience," the retired restaurateur from Indiana told his daughters and granddaughter in a promo clip released Aug. 21. "What I hope is that I can look at one of those women and know that I found the right person."