Sienna Miller Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

Sienna Miller is preparing for her most important role yet: mom of two.

The 41-year-old is expecting her second baby, according to People, who obtained pics of the American Sniper actress on vacation with her growing baby bump.

Sienna, who is already mom to daughter Marlowe, 10, with ex Tom Sturridge, was photographed on the trip to Ibiza sporting a brown bikini, accessorized with a gold chain necklace and a red feather earrings.

Back in 2022, The Girl actress—who is currently in a relationship with Oli Green—addressed the notion of having kids after the age of 40.

"The pressure... about kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise," she told Elle UK at the time. "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade—that's the headline, or it certainly was for me."

But Sienna decided to take matters into her own hands.