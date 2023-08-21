Julie Bowen Weighs In on Sofía Vergara's Single Life After Joe Manganiello Breakup

Watch : Julie Bowen Talks Baby2Baby Helping SoCal Wildfire Victims

Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara are in hot pursuit of a girls night out.

The Modern Family stars have a night of dancing in their future—just ask Julie, who may not have the best moves, but she isn't about to quit now.

"I would like that very much," the 53-year-old exclusively told E! News. "Oh, but she would be so mad at me because I can't dance. She's such a good dancer. She just does this slow hip roll for hours. And that's a lot of what hanging out with her is—it's slow rolling it for a long time."

As for when the duo will hit the dance floor? Well, she and Sofia, who announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage last month, are going to have to make it a hot girl winter.

"We're gonna have to see, she's been traveling a lot and so was I," Julie confessed. "We have to wait for the summer to cool down."

But nevertheless, the Hubie Halloween actress can't wait for this next chapter for Sofia.