Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With Swoon-Worthy Tributes

After one year of marriage, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' relationship is still in paradise.
The Modern Family alum and Bachelor in Paradise bartender celebrated their first wedding anniversary Aug. 21 with adorable—and hilarious—tributes to each other.
"One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye," Sarah wrote on Instagram along with a goofy wedding photo. "You're my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I'm with you. Marriage is most fun I've ever had because I get to be married to you."
The Love Island USA host's post even surprised her husband, as she's currently across the globe from him filming the Peacock dating competition's current fifth season.
"How did you beat me to this?!? It's 4am in Fiji!!!!!" Wells hilariously commented. "But I love you more. So there's that."
The 39-year-old old took to his own Instagram feed to honor his other half, including sharing a photo of the actress making an ugly face during their nuptials.
"Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife," Wells wrote. "I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say."
Sarah's response? "Best day of my LIFE," the 32-year-old commented. "I love you to Pluto and back sugar nuts."
Since tying the knot in August 2022, Sarah gushed about adjusting to married life after five years of dating. "He's a wonderful, wonderful husband," she exclusively told E! News in April. "I think he has to compromise—and it has been our entire relationship—of my multiple alarms in the morning."
And although Sarah admitted not much has changed since they said "I do," she did reveal one thing that's new in her life since exchanging vows.
"I've become a golf wife," she joked. "I actually know who the golfers are now. I know the terminology now. We went to the Masters—that was his Christmas present, it wasn't a compromise. I had so much fun."
