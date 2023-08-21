Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With Swoon-Worthy Tributes

Watch : Sarah Hyland RETURNS to Host Love Island USA in Fiji!

After one year of marriage, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' relationship is still in paradise.

The Modern Family alum and Bachelor in Paradise bartender celebrated their first wedding anniversary Aug. 21 with adorable—and hilarious—tributes to each other.

"One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye," Sarah wrote on Instagram along with a goofy wedding photo. "You're my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I'm with you. Marriage is most fun I've ever had because I get to be married to you."

The Love Island USA host's post even surprised her husband, as she's currently across the globe from him filming the Peacock dating competition's current fifth season.

"How did you beat me to this?!? It's 4am in Fiji!!!!!" Wells hilariously commented. "But I love you more. So there's that."