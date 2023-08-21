Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With Swoon-Worthy Tributes

See the sweet and silly ways Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams honored each other on their first wedding anniversary one year after tying the knot.

After one year of marriage, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' relationship is still in paradise.

The Modern Family alum and Bachelor in Paradise bartender celebrated their first wedding anniversary Aug. 21 with adorable—and hilarious—tributes to each other.

"One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye," Sarah wrote on Instagram along with a goofy wedding photo. "You're my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I'm with you. Marriage is most fun I've ever had because I get to be married to you."

The Love Island USA host's post even surprised her husband, as she's currently across the globe from him filming the Peacock dating competition's current fifth season.

"How did you beat me to this?!? It's 4am in Fiji!!!!!" Wells hilariously commented. "But I love you more. So there's that."

photos
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams: Romance Rewind

The 39-year-old old took to his own Instagram feed to honor his other half, including sharing a photo of the actress making an ugly face during their nuptials.

"Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife," Wells wrote. "I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say."

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Sarah's response? "Best day of my LIFE," the 32-year-old commented. "I love you to Pluto and back sugar nuts."

Since tying the knot in August 2022, Sarah gushed about adjusting to married life after five years of dating. "He's a wonderful, wonderful husband," she exclusively told E! News in April. "I think he has to compromise—and it has been our entire relationship—of my multiple alarms in the morning."

And although Sarah admitted not much has changed since they said "I do," she did reveal one thing that's new in her life since exchanging vows.

"I've become a golf wife," she joked. "I actually know who the golfers are now. I know the terminology now. We went to the Masters—that was his Christmas present, it wasn't a compromise. I had so much fun."

Keep reading to relive every magical photo from Sarah and Wells' wedding day. 

John & Joseph Photography
Newlyweds

Sarah and Wells show off their new wedding rings.

John & Joseph Photography
Bride and Groom

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif. 

John & Joseph Photography
Tears of Joy

Wells teared up while watching Sarah walk down the aisle.

John & Joseph Photography
Daddy's Girl

Sarah shared a sweet moment with her dad after their walk down the aisle.

Instagram
White Wedding

The couple exchanged vows in a romantic outdoor ceremony.

John & Joseph Photography
Mr. and Mrs. Adams

After the service, Sarah and Wells walked out to Bright Eyes' "First Day of My Life," according to Vogue.

John & Joseph Photography
Ride or Die

The pair posed for photos during cocktail hour for guests.

John & Joseph Photography
Magic Hour

Sarah captioned this wedding photo on her Instagram, "8.20.22."

John & Joseph Photography
Modern Bride

For the wedding ceremony, the actress wore an ivory silk faille ballgown by Vera Wang.

John & Joseph Photography
Finally Hitched

She joked of the dress' cathedral-length train on Instagram, "A train as long as our engagement."

John & Joseph Photography
First Dance

The two had their first dance as husband and wife accompanied by a live band.

Instagram
Party People

Guests at the wedding included Nina Dobrev.

Instagram
Golden Couple

Olympian Shaun White was the Vampire Diaries alum plus-one.

Instagram
Wedding Party

Vanessa Hudgens served as one of Sarah's bridesmaids.

John & Joseph Photography / @johnandjoseph
"Family" Reunion

Sarah's Modern Family castmates—including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould—were also in attendance.

Instagram
Sister, Sister

Jesse Tyler Ferguson snapped this sweet photo of Sarah with her onscreen sister.

Instagram
Star-Studded Guest List

The actor, who officiated the ceremony, was joined by husband Justin Mikita.

Instagram
Bachelor Nation

Bachelor Nation stars like Nick Viall, Chris Harrison and Joe Amabile mingled in the crowd.

John & Joseph Photography
Down to the Details

The wedding was organized by famed party planner Mindy Weiss.

John & Joseph Photography
Dinner and Drinks

Before a sit-down dinner, guests sipped on a sipped on a signature drink created for Sarah and Wells: an aperol spritz dubbed the "Happy Adams," per Vogue.

John & Joseph Photography
New Chapter

"I just think it was really beautiful, and I just can't wait to, in the government's eyes, start our marriage," Sarah told the outlet. "It's strange but cool to look down and see a ring on Wells's finger. It doesn't feel different on my hand because I've been wearing an engagement ring. But it's crazy seeing it on his."

