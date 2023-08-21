Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Marries Miles Bowles

Instagram

Fans first started following Krystal's journey to find love on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018. Later that year, she appeared on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, where she got engaged to Chris Randone. The pair then returned to the beach to tie the knot in a televised wedding the following season in June 2019.

However, eight months later in February 2020, Krystal and Chris announced their breakup. She filed for divorce that August and it was finalized later that year.

Krystal previously noted on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast that she met Miles in May 2020 after being set up by a friend.

"Chris and I split the first week of January. So, you know, it was, like, what, five months?" she told hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo in June 2022. "And I actually wasn't planning on dating at all. I was just taking some time for myself to process and really just do me and find myself. And you know, when you're not looking for love, that's when it comes and bites you in the butt."

The health and wellness coach shared in November 2020 that she and Miles were expecting Andara, welcoming her in March 2021.

And Krystal—who got engaged to Miles in October 2022—noted on the podcast that she decided to focus on following her heart instead of other people's opinions about their relationship timeline.

"I think sometimes there's rules and like, 'No I need to wait this long to find someone.' But it's like, man, sometimes there's just such a magic and connection," she continued. "I'm like, why should I hold myself back from experiencing something incredible that my heart is yearning for just because of rules or what other people are going to say about me? This is where my heart is guiding me, and I'm going to follow it. And I'm so glad I did because now I have this beautiful family, I have this beautiful baby girl and I am living my dream life."

And while Krystal said she "got here in an unconventional way," she noted that "in hindsight, it was perfect because it's my story and it doesn't need to line up to anyone else's standards. It's my life."

