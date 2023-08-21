Blac Chyna Shows Off Fitness Transformation Amid New Chapter

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna is putting in the work.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to show off her fitness routine amid the wellness journey she's been on since early this year.

"Mind, Body, and Soul combined there endless possibilities," Chyna captioned an August 20 post of a fitness video montage. "Be safe God bless you all." She also shared a second montage further detailing her workouts.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, has been documenting her major lifestyle change over the last few months. Part of her journey has included undoing much of the cosmetic surgery she's received over the years, including getting breast reduction surgery, having silicone removed from her buttocks and dissolving the dermal fillers in her cheeks and jawline.

In fact, the reality star—who shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga—took followers along when she got her facial fillers dissolved, sharing her experience in a March Instagram post.

"Back to the baseline," she told a physician's assistant of her desired look at the time. "I'm tired of the look and it's just not flattering. It's not what I look like. It, like, totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's just time for like, a change."