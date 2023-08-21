Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Share Glimpse Inside Family Vacation Amid Relationship Speculation

All aboard this one-way trip to family time.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky gave followers an inside peek into their Italian summer trip spent with their children. The couple are parents to daughters to Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle's daughter Farrah, 34, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie was also present for the fun in the sun.
Mauricio shared an August 20 snap of the entire family at night aboard a boat, which he captioned, "Summer Vacay 2023 on point."
Kyle was also feeling the love, sharing a sweet image with all her girls. The group was also captured enjoying time on a boat, the Italian sea sparking in the background.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned her August 16 post, alongside red hearts and the Italian flag emoji, "That's amore."
The family pics come amid speculation that the couple are on the rocks, which began after breakup reports surfaced in July—which the two shut down with a joint statement—and after the rumor mill suggested Kyle was dating country music star Morgan Wade. The two women similarly shut down rumors with a video posted to Instagram in which they confirmed they were just friends.
But as a cheeky response to the rumors, Morgan had Kyle star in her new music video for her song "Fall In Love With Me." In the video, the two get steamy with flirty looks and spicy interactions.
"It's campy and fun—but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space," the 38-year-old singer wrote in an August 10 post about the video. "Thank you @davidmcclisterphotography for seeing this through. @kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I'm proud of that. Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love."
And for his part, what did Mauricio think of his wife's newest creative venture?
The 53-year-old commented three fire emojis on Morgan and Kyle's joint post about the video, alongside the review, "So good."