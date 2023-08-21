Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Share Glimpse Inside Family Vacation Amid Relationship Speculation

Watch : Kyle Richards Explains Why She Wasn't Wearing Wedding Ring

All aboard this one-way trip to family time.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky gave followers an inside peek into their Italian summer trip spent with their children. The couple are parents to daughters to Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle's daughter Farrah, 34, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie was also present for the fun in the sun.

Mauricio shared an August 20 snap of the entire family at night aboard a boat, which he captioned, "Summer Vacay 2023 on point."

Kyle was also feeling the love, sharing a sweet image with all her girls. The group was also captured enjoying time on a boat, the Italian sea sparking in the background.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned her August 16 post, alongside red hearts and the Italian flag emoji, "That's amore."

The family pics come amid speculation that the couple are on the rocks, which began after breakup reports surfaced in July—which the two shut down with a joint statement—and after the rumor mill suggested Kyle was dating country music star Morgan Wade. The two women similarly shut down rumors with a video posted to Instagram in which they confirmed they were just friends.