Soccer Player Olga Carmona Learns of Her Dad’s Death After Scoring Winning Goal in World Cup Final

Olga Carmona is grieving a tragic loss in the midst of a career high.
Hours after the 23-year-old scored the winning goal for Spain during the World Cup Final on Aug. 20, the soccer star learned that her father had died.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed the news in a statement, sharing that they send their "most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain."
"We love you, Olga," their Aug. 20 note shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, read when translated to English. "You are the history of Spanish football."
Carmona's club, Real Madrid, also expressed their condolences to the athlete.
"Real Madrid C.F., the president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona," their statement, translated to English, on their official website read. "Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace."
A spokesperson for the federation told Reuters that Carmona's father died after fighting a long illness.
The soccer star scored a 29th-minute goal during the final, securing a 1-0 win over England and earning La Roja their first Women's World Cup title. Moments after the win, she was seen lifting her shirt in celebration to reveal a message that read, "MERCHI," which paid tribute to the mother of her best friend, who recently passed away.
Carmona reflected on her father's passing shortly thereafter noting that "without knowing it," she had her "star before the game started."
"I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique," she wrote on X Aug. 20. "I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad."
The following day, Carmona also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support she's received, writing, "I have no words to thank all your love. Yesterday was the best and the worst day of my life. I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment, that is why I will be with my colleagues, so that from wherever you are you know that this star is also yours, dad."