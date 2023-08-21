Soccer Player Olga Carmona Learns of Her Dad’s Death After Scoring Winning Goal in World Cup Final

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Olga Carmona is grieving a tragic loss in the midst of a career high.

Hours after the 23-year-old scored the winning goal for Spain during the World Cup Final on Aug. 20, the soccer star learned that her father had died.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed the news in a statement, sharing that they send their "most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain."

"We love you, Olga," their Aug. 20 note shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, read when translated to English. "You are the history of Spanish football."

Carmona's club, Real Madrid, also expressed their condolences to the athlete.

"Real Madrid C.F., the president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona," their statement, translated to English, on their official website read. "Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace."