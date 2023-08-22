The Bachelorette Season 20 Finale: Find Out If Charity Lawson Got Engaged

Watch : Charity Lawson Not Afraid to Show Little Sass as New Bachelorette

This Bachelorette season had a rosy ending—but first, a difficult decision had to be made.

During the Aug. 21 finale of the ABC series, Charity Lawson had to choose between her top two contestants: Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei.

Ultimately, despite her feelings for both men, the 27-year-old followed her heart and called it quits with Joey, leaving the door open for a future with Dotun.

And it looks like they're well on their way to forever, because Dotun got down on one knee and proposed to Charity—in front of a gorgeous Fiji setting—and she said yes!

"You have been able to make me feel so incredibly special. You've made me feel adored and validated and wanted," the integrative medicine specialist said during his proposal. "And to receive that from a woman of your caliber, Charity, I don't think you'll ever understand what that means to me. But I'm certain I want to spend the rest of my life showing you."