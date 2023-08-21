Tori Spelling Says She Been Hospitalized for Days in Latest Health Update

Tori Spelling is hoping to head back home soon.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently revealed she's been hospitalized for days, sharing a photo of her wrist featuring her patient wristband and part of an IV tube.
"4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much…" Spelling—who shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with estranged husband Dean McDermott—wrote alongside her Aug. 20 Instagram Story post. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to thee core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way." Spelling, 50, did not disclose further details about her medical scare.
E! News has reached out to Spelling's rep for comment but has not heard back.
The Kiss the Bride star's latest health update comes three months after she revealed she and her kids sought medical attention due to a mold infection within the family home.
"We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months," she wrote, in part, in an Instagram post shared in May. "Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on."
Last December, Spelling was also hospitalized due to having a "hard time breathing."
"Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," she wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time, according to Us Weekly. "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
As for her symptoms, Spelling explained she'd been "low on oxygen" and had high blood pressure and "crazy dizziness," noting that while doctors ran tests to determine the cause, her main priority was to "get home" to her kids.