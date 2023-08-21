Tori Spelling Says She Been Hospitalized for Days in Latest Health Update

Watch : Tori Spelling Says Mold Has Been "Slowly Killing" Her Family

Tori Spelling is hoping to head back home soon.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently revealed she's been hospitalized for days, sharing a photo of her wrist featuring her patient wristband and part of an IV tube.

"4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much…" Spelling—who shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with estranged husband Dean McDermott—wrote alongside her Aug. 20 Instagram Story post. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to thee core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way." Spelling, 50, did not disclose further details about her medical scare.

The Kiss the Bride star's latest health update comes three months after she revealed she and her kids sought medical attention due to a mold infection within the family home.