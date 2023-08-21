Amazon Shoppers Swear This $8 Spray Is the Secret to Long, Damage-Free Hair

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Long hair, yeah, I care. Taking care of my hair is some "me" time that I enjoy. I love trying new products that will help me get the long, strong, shiny, frizz-free, damage-free, hydrated hair of my dreams. Yes, I know that's a long list of wants, but I swear it's not an impossible ask. Instead of using a million products to check off every one of those attributes, I recommend going for a do-it-all solution that is quick and easy to use.
The Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler makes it so much easier to style your hair, undoing knots with ease. Plus, it gives moisture, reduces breakage/split ends, and smooths out frizz, according to the brand. So many shoppers have credited this product with saving their hair and helping them get the long, lustrous locks they've always wanted.
This customer-loved product has 33,300+ five-star Amazon reviews. Just spray it on wet or damp hair, and you will comb it through with ease. It gets rid of tangles instantly, in my experience, and I've seen a major difference in the long-term appearance of my hair. Get the hair of your dreams with this magical spray.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler, Grow Long Biotin- Anti-Frizz Deep Conditioner For Split Ends & Breakage
Detangle, reduce split ends, and hydrate your hair with this customer-loved product. Just spray this onto wet or damp hair from roots to ends. Work it through with a gentle brush or comb and style it as usual.
These shoppers will convince you that this spray is an absolute essential for your hair care routine.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler Reviews
A shopper declared, "MIRACLE IN A BOTTLE. This spray is hands down the best detangler i've ever bought in my life. literally takes seconds to brush through a rats nest. smells AMAZING too and im super picky. BUY IT!"
Another gushed, "This stuff is a miracle. Period. Made my sad hair soft, lightweight, and smells amazing! I noticed hair started to grow…. Very quickly! People are constantly telling me 'you're hair is getting so long!' I've tried all hair products and will never switch to anything else. It smells amazing and I don't even use conditioner anymore. Shower, shampoo, spray this stuff in, and air dry!"
Someone raved, "Magic! Not sure what Marc Anthony did to make this leave in conditioner so phenomenal, but it is. It works so well with my thick curly hair. Making it so soft and manageable. It smells amazing too."
A reviewer shared, "SAVED MY HAIR. My hair has never felt this soft and healthy before! this product added to my new routine has saved my color-treated, damaged hair! this picture is even after all day working at a vet clinic, running around moving animals!"
"I don't often leave product reviews. But had to stop and make a review because this product is fantastic. Not only does it make my hair feel soft it helps to detangle but it make my hair feel healthier than it has been in years! Definitely worth the buy," a shopper wrote.
