Khloe Kardashian's Kids True and Tatum Thompson Have Fun Bouncing on a Trampoline in the Rain

A historic rainstorm wasn't going to stop the Thompson kids from having some fun together in the garden this weekend.

As a weakened Hurricane Hilary began rolling through Southern California Aug. 20, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's children True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 12 months, played outside in the light rain from the tropical storm, the first to hit Southern California in 84 years.

As seen in videos the Good American founder shared on her Instagram Stories that morning, the former couple's daughter jumped on a trampoline built into the ground.

As her toddler brother crawled near her, True suggested, "Bounce him!" and then jumped to help bounce him gently as he cooed.

Khloe also shared a pic of the siblings hugging and a video of Tatum crawling on the ground, pulling himself up on a stone ledge, pulling out some blades of grade and showing off his discovery.