Khloe Kardashian's Kids True and Tatum Thompson Have Fun Bouncing on a Trampoline in the Rain

A historic rainstorm wasn't going to stop the Thompson kids from having some fun together in the garden this weekend.
As a weakened Hurricane Hilary began rolling through Southern California Aug. 20, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's children True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 12 months, played outside in the light rain from the tropical storm, the first to hit Southern California in 84 years.
As seen in videos the Good American founder shared on her Instagram Stories that morning, the former couple's daughter jumped on a trampoline built into the ground.
As her toddler brother crawled near her, True suggested, "Bounce him!" and then jumped to help bounce him gently as he cooed.
Khloe also shared a pic of the siblings hugging and a video of Tatum crawling on the ground, pulling himself up on a stone ledge, pulling out some blades of grade and showing off his discovery.
True wore a leopard-print tank top and peach shorts as well as a pink cast during their rainy morning. Khloe had first shared a photo of her daughter wearing it in an Aug. 8 Instagram photo, which shows the little girl standing next to her cousin Psalm West, 4, the youngest of Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's four kids, who sports his own cast.
"Cousin cast club," Khloe captioned the pic. "Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer."
See Khloe's latest images of True and Tatum and other family pics with the kids over the years: