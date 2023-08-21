Khloe Kardashian's Kids True and Tatum Thompson Have Fun Bouncing on a Trampoline in the Rain

Khloe Kardashian shared video of her kids bonding and playing on a trampoline Aug. 20, as a tropical storm rolled through Southern California.

Aug 21, 2023
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

A historic rainstorm wasn't going to stop the Thompson kids from having some fun together in the garden this weekend.

As a weakened Hurricane Hilary began rolling through Southern California Aug. 20, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's children True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 12 months, played outside in the light rain from the tropical storm, the first to hit Southern California in 84 years.

As seen in videos the Good American founder shared on her Instagram Stories that morning, the former couple's daughter jumped on a trampoline built into the ground.

As her toddler brother crawled near her, True suggested, "Bounce him!" and then jumped to help bounce him gently as he cooed.

Khloe also shared a pic of the siblings hugging and a video of Tatum crawling on the ground, pulling himself up on a stone ledge, pulling out some blades of grade and showing off his discovery.

photos
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Baby Boy Tatum's First Birthday

True wore a leopard-print tank top and peach shorts as well as a pink cast during their rainy morning. Khloe had first shared a photo of her daughter wearing it in an Aug. 8 Instagram photo, which shows the little girl standing next to her cousin Psalm West, 4, the youngest of Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's four kids, who sports his own cast.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

"Cousin cast club," Khloe captioned the pic. "Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

See Khloe's latest images of True and Tatum and other family pics with the kids over the years:

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Crawling Along

Tatum Thompson crawls across a trampoline as his sister True Thompson jumps nearby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True Thompson hugs her brother Tatum Thompson on the trampoline.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Bounce Him"

True Thompson helps her brother Tatum Thompson along on the trampoline.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Tristan shared his first photos of Tatum on the child's first birthday in July 2023.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe Kardashians brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan Thompson.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Baby Boy

Tatum made a brief appearance on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

