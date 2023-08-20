Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Teases "One Tree Hill" Reunion

Chad Michael Murray is now a father of three!

The One Tree Hill alum's wife, Sarah Roemer, recently gave birth to the couple's third child and second daughter.

"Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle," the Disturbia actress wrote on Instagram Aug. 19, alongside a photo of the infant, zoomed in to show her small birthmark. "We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray."

Chad, 41, shared the same pic on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Heart full #family," and "She's here!"

He and Sarah, 38, did not reveal their newborn's name, nor have they made the names of their younger kids public. The two are also parents to a son, 8, and daughter, 6.

Chad announced Sarah's latest pregnancy on Instagram July 7, sharing a pic of his sporting a baby bump and writing, "Baby #3 loading…Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one."