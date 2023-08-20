Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby No. 3

Chad Michael Murray is now a father of three!
The One Tree Hill alum's wife, Sarah Roemer, recently gave birth to the couple's third child and second daughter.
"Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle," the Disturbia actress wrote on Instagram Aug. 19, alongside a photo of the infant, zoomed in to show her small birthmark. "We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray."
Chad, 41, shared the same pic on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Heart full #family," and "She's here!"
He and Sarah, 38, did not reveal their newborn's name, nor have they made the names of their younger kids public. The two are also parents to a son, 8, and daughter, 6.
Chad announced Sarah's latest pregnancy on Instagram July 7, sharing a pic of his sporting a baby bump and writing, "Baby #3 loading…Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one."
The Riverdale actor added, "Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I'm still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won't trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."
In addition, Chad also wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time, "3rd little one on the way...Gonna need a bigger car. Minivan time."
A day later, the actor posted a montage of pics and videos of himself and Sarah on family vacations, set to Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World."
"We travel this world as a little wolf pack- this baby's been everywhere already and she's not even on the outside yet:)" he wrote. "Thank you mama for carrying our pack- literally."
He added, "Coming to an airport near you- this family of 5. I can hear it now- 'Uhoh, here come the Murray's' #babynews #baby #baby#3."