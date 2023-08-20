Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66: This Is Us Cast Pays Tribute to Late Costar

Watch : Ron Cephas Jones & Gerald McRaney Talk First Emmy Nominations

The This Is Us family is mourning the loss of Ron Cephas Jones.

The actor, who won two Emmys for his guest role of William Hill on the NBC drama series and recently starred on the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, died at age 66 from a "long-standing pulmonary issue," his rep said Aug. 19. Ron survived by his daughter and fellow Emmy winner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, who shared a throwback pic of the two a day after the actor's death on her Instagram Stories.

On This Is Us, which ended in 2022 after six seasons, Ron played the biological father of Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K. Brown. William was a recovering drug addict and music artist who battled and died of stomach cancer.

"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us," Sterling wrote on Instagram hours after Ron's death was announced, sharing a photo of the two in a scene from This Is Us. "@cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright."