Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66: This Is Us Cast Pays Tribute to Late Costar

The This Is Us family is mourning the loss of Ron Cephas Jones.
The actor, who won two Emmys for his guest role of William Hill on the NBC drama series and recently starred on the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, died at age 66 from a "long-standing pulmonary issue," his rep said Aug. 19. Ron survived by his daughter and fellow Emmy winner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, who shared a throwback pic of the two a day after the actor's death on her Instagram Stories.
On This Is Us, which ended in 2022 after six seasons, Ron played the biological father of Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K. Brown. William was a recovering drug addict and music artist who battled and died of stomach cancer.
"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us," Sterling wrote on Instagram hours after Ron's death was announced, sharing a photo of the two in a scene from This Is Us. "@cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright."
Sterling continued, "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I'll see you when I get there."
Mandy Moore, who played Randall's adoptive mother Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, also paid homage to Ron with her own photo of the two in a scene from the series, from its final season.
"Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…" the actress wrote on Instagram. "I will treasure all of the moments forever. Even though he wasn't around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it's like he was always there."
Mandy continued, "I'll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz."
Ron also received tributes from other This Is Us costars as well as from Octavia Spencer, who plays his character's daughter and the lead on Truth Be Told.
See the stars' heartfelt posts dedicated to the late actor below: