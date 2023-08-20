Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66: This Is Us Cast Pays Tribute to Late Costar

Ron Cephas Jones, who won two Emmys for playing William Hill on This Is Us and recently starred on Truth Be Told, died at age 66. See his costars' tributes to the late actor.

The This Is Us family is mourning the loss of Ron Cephas Jones.

The actor, who won two Emmys for his guest role of William Hill on the NBC drama series and recently starred on the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, died at age 66 from a "long-standing pulmonary issue," his rep said Aug. 19. Ron survived by his daughter and fellow Emmy winner, Jasmine Cephas Jones, who shared a throwback pic of the two a day after the actor's death on her Instagram Stories.

On This Is Us, which ended in 2022 after six seasons, Ron played the biological father of Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K. Brown. William was a recovering drug addict and music artist who battled and died of stomach cancer.

"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us," Sterling wrote on Instagram hours after Ron's death was announced, sharing a photo of the two in a scene from This Is Us. "@cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright."

Sterling continued, "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I'll see you when I get there."

Mandy Moore, who played Randall's adoptive mother Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, also paid homage to Ron with her own photo of the two in a scene from the series, from its final season.

"Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…" the actress wrote on Instagram. "I will treasure all of the moments forever. Even though he wasn't around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it's like he was always there."

Mandy continued, "I'll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz."

Ron also received tributes from other This Is Us costars as well as from Octavia Spencer, who plays his character's daughter and the lead on Truth Be Told.

See the stars' heartfelt posts dedicated to the late actor below:

Stars Mourn Ron Cephas Jones

Chris Sullivan

Chris, who played Kate's husband Toby on This Is Us, shared a photo of himself with Ron at a 2017 This Is Us event on Instagram, writing, "I cannot believe he is gone! It doesn't seem possible. He was such a generous and compassionate heart. I am so grateful for the time we spent together. #RIPRCJa

Dan Fogelman

The creator of This Is Us paid tribute to Ron on Twitter. "A massive loss," he wrote. "Ron was the best of the best - on screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don't think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut... because everything he did was perfect..."

Dan continued, "I first got to know Ron at the start of This Is Us, a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon," he wrote. "He was always steady, always grateful - even as the madness swirled around us. He loved actors. He LOVED his daughter. And we loved him. All of Us."

Octavia Spencer

The actress, who plays Rob's character's daughter and the lead on Truth Be Told, wrote on Instagram, "I'm heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones @cephasjaz. Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I'm sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans."

She then added, "Update: this one is hitting very hard. I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together. Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I'd be getting a year's worth of technique in that 8 hour day. For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve. That man could break down a scene. Jasmine gets it honestly."

