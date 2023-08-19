Kelsea Ballerini Prepares for First Date with Chase Stokes in Throwback Video

Kelsea Ballerini is pulling back the curtain on the start of her relationship with Chase Stokes.
The singer posted a never-before-seen throwback video of herself preparing for her first date with the Outer Banks actor. She shared the clip on TikTok Aug. 19, six months after they first sparked romance rumors. She captioned the post, "Happy weekend heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase #howdoidothis #rollingupthewelcomemat."
The clip is set to Kelsea's new song "How Do I Do This," which is about going on a first date in many years. The singer wears a black, spaghetti strap, floral mini dress with black cowboy boots.
"Here's the look, with the boots" Kelsea says in the video, which shows her checking herself out in a full-length mirror.
Turning around to showcase her half-up, half-down hairstyle, she adds, "We've got the hair clip, because we're trying to be a cool girl."
Kelsea continues, telling the original recipient of the clip, "He's picking me up and we're going to a sushi place and I'll call you tomorrow and for a full update."
Taking a deep breath and raising one arm and finger in the air, she says, "I can do this. I can do this." Kelsea then waves her arm around and does a little dance. "It's just a date," she says. "You just go and you just eat food and you talk about things that you do, OK?"
In February, Kelsea, 29, revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she and Chase, 30, began communicating in December—four months after she announced her split from husband Morgan Evans after almost five years of marriage. She also said she made the first move.
"I slid into his DMs," she said. "I was just like, 'I'm not gonna get on an app.' And honestly, he shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear. He was like, 'You know who's really cute? When you're ready. Chase.' And I was like, 'You're so right.'"
She continued, "I've never seen the show but I just knew of him and yeah, I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in. His handle is @hichasestokes and I said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"
But the two first sparked romance rumors in January after they were photographed looking cozy at a football game.
A month later, the actor shared a pic of the two showing some PDA and in March, confirmed on Today that he is dating the country star. Kelsea and Chase then made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in April. In May, the actor joined the singer on a trip to her hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.
In July, Kelsea opened up about their now-public relationship, telling Stylecaster, "The thing that we've decided, and to each their own, is when you're with someone that you feel secure with and that you're proud to be with, why not share it?"
She added, "He's also a Virgo; we're both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn't take much conversation to be on the same page. It's been half a year and it's been great."
Earlier this month, Chase joined the singer at a fan event and screening of her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat short film in New York and at her performance on Today. "It's just nice to feel so supported and seen," Kelsea said on the NBC show, "and, yeah, he's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."
Look back at Kelsea and Chase's road to romance below: