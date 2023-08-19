Kelsea Ballerini Prepares for First Date with Chase Stokes in Throwback Video

Watch : Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is pulling back the curtain on the start of her relationship with Chase Stokes.

The singer posted a never-before-seen throwback video of herself preparing for her first date with the Outer Banks actor. She shared the clip on TikTok Aug. 19, six months after they first sparked romance rumors. She captioned the post, "Happy weekend heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase #howdoidothis #rollingupthewelcomemat."

The clip is set to Kelsea's new song "How Do I Do This," which is about going on a first date in many years. The singer wears a black, spaghetti strap, floral mini dress with black cowboy boots.

"Here's the look, with the boots" Kelsea says in the video, which shows her checking herself out in a full-length mirror.

Turning around to showcase her half-up, half-down hairstyle, she adds, "We've got the hair clip, because we're trying to be a cool girl."