Look Hot and Stay Cool With Summer Essentials Picked by Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss

We included these products chosen by Kandi Burruss because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kandi is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You don't need to spend a ton of money to enjoy the rest of your summer. Even The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss loves shopping for affordable finds.
Kandi recommended this $29 t-shirt dress during a recent Amazon Live session. The Bravo star also adores this $32 bikini in orange. She also shared some cooling essentials like this portable handheld fan, neck fan, ice roller, and portable air conditioner. Kandi even found this cooling mat for pets.
Keep on reading for more Amazon recommendations from Kandi.
TL;DR: Kandi Burruss' Most Popular Amazon Finds
- Thermoflask Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle- 41,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Jisulife Portable Neck Fan- 27,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Esarora Ice Roller- 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Balm- 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine- 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Jisulife Portable Handheld Fan, Mini Pocket Hand Fan- 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Pink Queen Crop Top High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Set- 9,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Furtalk Sun Visor Hats- 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float Lounge- 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Hawaiian Shaved Ice Snow Cone Machine Kit- 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Chillz Dog Cooling Mat- 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Tinyhi Women's Swing Loose T-Shirt Dress- 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Evapolar evaCHILL Portable Air Conditioners- 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Kandi Burruss' Amazon Summer Essentials
Automet Women’s Summer 2 Piece Outfits
"This is a two-piece, but you can pull it up and make it look like a little, one-piece shorts set. It's super comfortable."
This set comes in 17 colors.
Tinyhi Women’s Swing Loose T-Shirt Dress
"I don't know about you, but I always love a good t-shirt dress. It always makes the body look good. It's lightweight and it's comfortable. It's good for summer. It always looks good on the body. My husband calls it 'effortless fresh.'"
Kandi's pick has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 40 colors.
Columbia Women's Freezer Maxi Dress
"Who doesn't like a maxi dress? This one is simple. It's black. I always love a good maxi. It curves you and it's lightweight."
This dress comes in 13 colors.
Furtalk Sun Visor Hats
"Literally, my head is huge. This is one of those hats with an opening. It's a floppy hat. This cute. I can actually fit it because it's open."
This hat has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 5 colors.
Lilosy High Waisted Tummy Control Ribbed Bikini
"This is a high-waisted bikini. I love this."
This suit comes in 56 colors and it has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pink Queen Women's Crop Top High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Set
"Come on, orange. A summer color. Giving body body."
Kandi loves the orange, but there are 37 colors to choose from. This bikini has 9,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Akaso Inflatable Swimming Pools
"This is what I think is super dope. If you've got children and you guys want to have a beach day at the house, you know like a fun themed day. Go ahead and fill that pool up. The kids are going to love it."
Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float Lounge
"if you have a pool and want a floating lounge, you don't have to be so hot because it gives you a little shade. It gives you relaxation vibes."
Kandi's pick has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Thermoflask Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Two Lids
"I love keeping a cup with my all day. It's ice cold. This is a good tumbler. These come in different shapes and sizes."
These come in 6 colors and 5 sizes. The Thermoflask Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle has 41,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 40oz Soft Matte
"This I ride in the car with. This is the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. I got this a couple of months ago and it has been my favorite cup ever since. I like the cups that keep my water ice cold."
Jisulife Portable Handheld Fan, Mini Pocket Hand Fan
"This is a fave of Riley's. This fan is safe and reliable. It also has a USB, so you can charge your phone. It also has a flashlight at the bottom."
This fan comes in 4 colors and it has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CoolTimeUSA Neck Cooling Tube
"Three come in a pack. These come in different colors. Put this in the freezer and it's like you've got an ice refrigerator on your neck. If you just don't like being hot, throw this in the freezer and when you leave the house, take it with you. It feels so amazing. It's perfect for the weather. It's so hot out here."
Kandi's pick has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
Kandi said that her daughter Riley uses this neck fan in New York. It comes in 5 colors and has 27,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YQXCC 2 Pack Cooling Towel
"You can clip this to your bike. It's a cooling towel. You can make it a little damp. It keeps you cool. If you like being outdoors, you need a cooling towel. This is one of my favorite items."
Kandi's pick has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Evapolar evaCHILL Portable Air Conditioners
"If you only get one thing, get this. This is a portable air conditioner. It feels very very cool. It has a handle, so you can carry it."
This portable air conditioner comes in 4 colors and it has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chillz Dog Cooling Mat
"If you are a pet lover, I think this one is important. This is a cooling mat for your animals. It's really really cool. It's the perfect gift to give to a friend who's a pet lover."
These cooling mats have 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in 3 sizes. The Chillz Dog Cooling Mat has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Minor Injury
"You know how some people like to put ice in a cup and roll it on themselves, this is better. It helps relieve pain and with skin tightening, circulation, and all that good stuff. It keeps you cool and it's not gonna melt on you. It just allows you to stay cool."
These rollers come in 12 colors and they have 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials
"You can put this in the fridge or the freezer. This one you can roll on your face. It's supposed to help with skin tightening and all that great stuff. It also comes with a pack of golden eye masks. This is great for me as someone who deals with dark circles under my eyes and puffiness. This is a great win to help with that."
These ice globes have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 3 colors to choose from.
Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Lotion
Kandi recommended this to Amazon shoppers. This lotion is designed to calm and relieve skin after sunburn. It has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Balm
Kandi recommends this product, explaining, "For those of you who have thick thighs like me, sometimes they rub together."
Kandi's pick has 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Degrees of Comfort Coolmax Cooling Sheets
"Put the cooling sheets on. These are good."
These sheets come in 7 colors and 6 sizes. The Degrees of Comfort Coolmax Cooling Sheets have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hawaiian Shaved Ice S900A Snow Cone Machine Kit
"Hawaiian shaved ice makes a delicious treat. It also makes for a great fun time with your kids. The kids love it. They give you three different flavors. It's easy to put together. It comes with straws and little cones."
This bundle has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine
"We have the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker. It is so good. It is so so so so good. I love it so much."
This ice cream maker has 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Business & Pleasure Co. Holiday Cooler Bag
"This is your own personal little cooler. Or you can do something small with you and your boo. It's insulated. You can put your drinks, your sodas, your cold food items in there."
This cooler bag comes in 10 colors.
Patchology Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels with Niacinamide
"These are really cold. Get you some before they sell out again. They really do work."
Znöcuetöd Cooling Ice Face Eye Mask for Reducing Puffiness- 1 Face Mask & 1 Eye Mask
"You can make it cold and put it on your face. This is something you can do at night or in the morning when you're relaxing. And it comes with a little bag to put it in. It keeps your face tight. I love it."
These masks come in green, blue, pink, and purple.
Want to do more Kandi-inspired shopping? You'll love these 73 beauty products recommended by The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members.