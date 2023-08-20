Look Hot and Stay Cool With Summer Essentials Picked by Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss

We included these products chosen by Kandi Burruss because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kandi is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You don't need to spend a ton of money to enjoy the rest of your summer. Even The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss loves shopping for affordable finds.

Kandi recommended this $29 t-shirt dress during a recent Amazon Live session. The Bravo star also adores this $32 bikini in orange. She also shared some cooling essentials like this portable handheld fan, neck fan, ice roller, and portable air conditioner. Kandi even found this cooling mat for pets.

Keep on reading for more Amazon recommendations from Kandi.