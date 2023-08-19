John Stamos Shares Adorable Video With 5-Year-Old Son Billy on His 60th Birthday

John Stamos celebrated his 60th birthday Aug. 19 and marked the occasion by sharing a video of a cute conversation with his and wife Caitlyn McHugh's son Billy.

By Corinne Heller Aug 19, 2023 9:20 PMTags
BirthdaysJohn Stamos
Have mercy—John Stamos just turned 60 and shared the sweetest family video.

On Aug. 19, the Full House alum celebrated the milestone birthday with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and their son Billy and posting a clip of a sweet conversation with their 5-year-old on Instagram.

"Do you know how happy I am that I turned 60 and I have such a wonderful son like you?" the actor asks the boy, who is lying next to him on a bed.

"So happy," his son says to the camera. "And my name is Billy Stamos and I am John Stamos' son."

Billy explains to the viewers that his dad performs with the Beach Boys and that he is "such a big fan."

In the video, which contains the song "Pure Imagination" from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in the background, the boy then declares to his dad, "You don't look 60. You look baby."

John asks Billy, "How old do I look? How old do you really think I look?" to which his son reiterates, "Baby. And also, you're 60."

photos
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: Romance Rewind

John also asks Billy, "Do you think about me in your prayers?" His son responds, "Of course."

Instagram / John Stamos

The video ends with a montage of several of John, Billy and Caitlin's family moments and audio of the late Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka telling Charlie Bucket at the end of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he always wanted...he lived happily ever after."

Instagram / John Stamos

John captioned the video, "I'm right where I'm supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life."

Caitlin paid tribute to John on her own Instagram, sharing a photo of the two and writing, "Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments. I'm excited that he's sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October. If You Would Have Told Me is available for pre-sale. HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!"

Instagram / John Stamos
Happy 60th Birthday

John and Billy appear in a video the actor posted on his 60th birthday.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Red Carpet Pro

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh brought their son Billy Stamos to Disney Junior's "Glow Webs Glow" event celebrating the second season of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends in August 2022.

Instagram/John Stamos
Why So Serious?

The duo rocked serious looks during their trip to NYC in December 2022. 

Instagram/John Stamos
Assembe!

"UFO welcoming committee," Stamos captioned a photo of him and Billy posing with Iron Man in July. 

Instagram/John Stams
Bring Your Son to Work Day

Billy paid Stamos a visit on the set of his Disney+ series Big Shot.

Instagram
Sky High

The father-son pair snuggled at cruising altitude in this pic that was shared in mid-July.

Instagram
Stars and Stripes Forever

Stamos and McHugh hold Billy and celebrate the Fourth of July.

Instagram
Green Thumb

The actor posts a photo of himself gardening with Billy. 

Instagram
Happy New Year!

The People's Choice Awards winner starts off 2019 by posting this precious father-son photo to Instagram.

Instagram
Santa's Nice List

The Stamos trio donned matching outfits and Santa hats in this adorable pic that's perfect for their 2018 Christmas card.

Instagram
Most Wonderful Time of the Year

"Already my favorite Christmas," Stamos captioned a photo of him and his son spending the holiday season at Disney.

Instagram
"GOTV"

While Billy may be too young to vote, the Grandfathered actor encouraged everyone to get out and vote during the 2018 midterms.

Instagram
Splish Splash

In October 2018, the California native took a dip with his son in the pool.

Instagram
Baby's First Fourth

The ER alum is caught leaning over to give his son a kiss on Billy's first Fourth of July.

Instagram
Momma's Favorite Presents

McHugh snapped this adorable pic of her husband and son on her birthday writing, "I'm the luckiest birthday girl in the world to spend today with you two."

Instagram
An Even Fuller House

Stamos went from everyone's favorite fictional uncle to real-life dad in April 2018 when his and wife Caitlin McHugh's son Billy was born. The sitcom star introduced little Billy to his Full House co-stars Bob Saget and Lori Laughlin.

