John Stamos Shares Adorable Video With 5-Year-Old Son Billy on His 60th Birthday

Have mercy—John Stamos just turned 60 and shared the sweetest family video.

On Aug. 19, the Full House alum celebrated the milestone birthday with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and their son Billy and posting a clip of a sweet conversation with their 5-year-old on Instagram.

"Do you know how happy I am that I turned 60 and I have such a wonderful son like you?" the actor asks the boy, who is lying next to him on a bed.

"So happy," his son says to the camera. "And my name is Billy Stamos and I am John Stamos' son."

Billy explains to the viewers that his dad performs with the Beach Boys and that he is "such a big fan."

In the video, which contains the song "Pure Imagination" from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in the background, the boy then declares to his dad, "You don't look 60. You look baby."

John asks Billy, "How old do I look? How old do you really think I look?" to which his son reiterates, "Baby. And also, you're 60."