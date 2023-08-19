Kelly Clarkson's Kids River and Remy Makes Surprise Appearance Onstage at Las Vegas Show

Kelly Clarkson's two children, River Rose Blackstock and Remington "Remy" Alexander Blackstock, joined her onstage at one of her Las Vegas residency concerts.

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.

Kelly Clarkson was recently joined by two surprise guests at her recent Las Vegas residency concert: Her kids.

River Rose, 9, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, who the singer shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, appeared with their mom separately onstage during her Aug. 18 show at the Bakkt Theater at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host brought out her daughter to perform a duet of "Heartbeat Song," a 2015 track that actually features the sound of the child's heartbeat recorded when the singer was pregnant with her. The pop star and River embraced each other before and after their performance, as seen in a fan's video.

"You look gorgeous," Kelly told her daughter, who wore a white pinstriped dress. "You did amazing. I love you. I'll see you in a little bit."

As for Remy, he showcased his dance moves onstage as his mother performed "Whole Lotta Woman"—his song choice.

photos
Kelly Clarkson Through the Years

"My son, he is 7 years old. He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick," Kelly told the crowd, as seen in another fan's video. "I was like, ‘He was destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.'"

As Remy appeared onstage, Kelly asked him, "Are you ready to dance?"

"I told him, he was like, 'There's gonna be a lot of people,'" the singer told the audience, "and I was like, 'No, we have dances all the time in our house."

The next day, Kelly shared a photo of River and Remy backstage at the concert. "Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas," she captioned her Aug. 19 Instagram post. "Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."

In June, the singer told E! News that her phone is filled with footage of her kids "dancing or singing or acting or doing something in the house." Kelly added, "They both are little entertainers. They love pretend. They love make believe and creating worlds."

And soon, fans will be able to hear River showcase her singing talent again. She is featured on the track "You Don't Make Me Cry" on the deluxe version of her mom's new album, Chemistry, which is set to be released Sept. 22.

See Kelly's pic of her kids backstage at her Las Vegas residency show and look back at other sweet family photos below:

Instagram / Kelly Clarkson
Backstage Fun

Kelly shared this pic of her kids River and Remy backstage at her Las Vegas residency show Aug. 18, just before they joined their mom separately onstage for surprise appearances.

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Visiting Mom at Work

River and Remy appear with Kelly and celebrity guest Jason Momoa on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Star Sighting

River and Remy join their mom as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2022.

Instagram
Howdy, Partner

Who doesn't love a day at Disneyland with mom?

Twitter / Kelly Clarkson
In Charge

River and Remy are here to help put out fires and solve crime!

Instagram
Road Trip!

Running errands is way more fun when you have these two bundle of joys in the back seat.

Instagram
Lake Life

In June 2018, Kelly Clarkson enjoyed some fun in the sun with her two kids, Remy and River Rose

Instagram
Disco Diva

River is already taking after her mom when it comes to performing, and Kelly couldn't be any more proud.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort
Disney Darlings

In 2018, the familyenjoyed Disneyland's Pixar Fest and hung out with Woody and Jesse...NBD.

Instagram
Girls on Set

When making her music video in 2017, the Texas native brought her daughter along for some behind-the-scenes fun.

Zach Pagano/NBC
Co-Host Cuties

It was take your kids to work day in September 2017 when the children's book author stopped by the Kathie Lee and Hoda show.

Instagram
Flying High

"NYC y'all ain't ready for Remy B......I'M SO EXCITED!!!!!!" Kelly captioned this adorable snap of her little man.

Instagram
Make Up Free

Kelly was all smiles as she took this selfie with her daughter and pointed out that she was makeup-free in it.

Instagram
Smashville

In May 2017, the fam took in a Nashville Predators hockey game and they even rocked matching jerseys. 

Instagram
Three Generations

For Mother's Day, the 37-year-old singer gave her mom a sweet shout out alongside this adorable photo of the three generations of women in her life.

Instagram
Smooches

Ugh, could this be any cuter of an Easter moment?

Instagram
Remy's Day

Remy's first birthday was a total blast and included a massive cake!

Instagram
Happy Holiday

Kelly and River braved the Tennessee winter temps to be a part of the Nashville Christmas Parade in 2016 and seriously, they're so stinking cute.

 

Instagram
Play Time

While on a visit to Washington D.C., Kelly's little ones got a ride on a blanket courtesy of their half-brother Seth.

Twitter
Teepee Time

To celebrate the launch of her children's book, the mom of two shared this adorable snap of her and her daughter.

Instagram
Famous Friends

What little one hasn't hung out with Jimmy Fallon?

Instagram
Mamma's Girl

In October 2014, the singer shared her first photo of daughter River Rose.

