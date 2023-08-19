Kelly Clarkson's Kids River and Remy Make Surprise Appearance Onstage at Las Vegas Show

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.
Kelly Clarkson was recently joined by two surprise guests at her recent Las Vegas residency concert: Her kids.
River Rose, 9, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, who the singer shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, appeared with their mom separately onstage during her Aug. 18 show at the Bakkt Theater at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
The Kelly Clarkson Show host brought out her daughter to perform a duet of "Heartbeat Song," a 2015 track that actually features the sound of the child's heartbeat recorded when the singer was pregnant with her. The pop star and River embraced each other before and after their performance, as seen in a fan's video.
"You look gorgeous," Kelly told her daughter, who wore a white pinstriped dress. "You did amazing. I love you. I'll see you in a little bit."
As for Remy, he showcased his dance moves onstage as his mother performed "Whole Lotta Woman"—his song choice.
"My son, he is 7 years old. He picked the coolest song for a dude to pick," Kelly told the crowd, as seen in another fan's video. "I was like, ‘He was destined for greatness just for loving this song alone.'"
As Remy appeared onstage, Kelly asked him, "Are you ready to dance?"
"I told him, he was like, 'There's gonna be a lot of people,'" the singer told the audience, "and I was like, 'No, we have dances all the time in our house."
The next day, Kelly shared a photo of River and Remy backstage at the concert. "Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas," she captioned her Aug. 19 Instagram post. "Nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart."
In June, the singer told E! News that her phone is filled with footage of her kids "dancing or singing or acting or doing something in the house." Kelly added, "They both are little entertainers. They love pretend. They love make believe and creating worlds."
And soon, fans will be able to hear River showcase her singing talent again. She is featured on the track "You Don't Make Me Cry" on the deluxe version of her mom's new album, Chemistry, which is set to be released Sept. 22.
See Kelly's pic of her kids backstage at her Las Vegas residency show and look back at other sweet family photos below: