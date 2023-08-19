Kelly Clarkson's Kids River and Remy Make Surprise Appearance Onstage at Las Vegas Show

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Her Kids "Wish" About Her Divorce

Kelly Clarkson was recently joined by two surprise guests at her recent Las Vegas residency concert: Her kids.

River Rose, 9, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, who the singer shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, appeared with their mom separately onstage during her Aug. 18 show at the Bakkt Theater at the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host brought out her daughter to perform a duet of "Heartbeat Song," a 2015 track that actually features the sound of the child's heartbeat recorded when the singer was pregnant with her. The pop star and River embraced each other before and after their performance, as seen in a fan's video.

"You look gorgeous," Kelly told her daughter, who wore a white pinstriped dress. "You did amazing. I love you. I'll see you in a little bit."

As for Remy, he showcased his dance moves onstage as his mother performed "Whole Lotta Woman"—his song choice.