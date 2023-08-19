Princess Charlotte and Prince William Cheer on Women's Soccer Team Before World Cup Final

Watch : Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

A royal sendoff before a historic sporting event!

Princess Charlotte and her dad Prince William have shared a sweet video message to wish good luck to the Lionesses, England's women's soccer team, in their upcoming World Cup final against Spain.

"Lionesses, we want to sent you a huge good luck for tomorrow," the Prince of Wales said in the Aug. 19 Instagram clip, which shows him sitting on a bench in a garden next to the 8-year-old. "We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."

Charlotte, dressed in a white and navy striped T-shirt, denim shorts and white sneakers and holding a soccer ball, added, "Good luck Lionesses!"

This will mark the time that an England men's or women's football team have reached a World Cup final since 1966. The match takes place in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 20.