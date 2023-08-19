Princess Charlotte and Prince William Cheer on Women's Soccer Team Before World Cup Final

A royal sendoff before a historic sporting event!
Princess Charlotte and her dad Prince William have shared a sweet video message to wish good luck to the Lionesses, England's women's soccer team, in their upcoming World Cup final against Spain.
"Lionesses, we want to sent you a huge good luck for tomorrow," the Prince of Wales said in the Aug. 19 Instagram clip, which shows him sitting on a bench in a garden next to the 8-year-old. "We're sorry we can't be there in person, but we're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."
Charlotte, dressed in a white and navy striped T-shirt, denim shorts and white sneakers and holding a soccer ball, added, "Good luck Lionesses!"
This will mark the time that an England men's or women's football team have reached a World Cup final since 1966. The match takes place in Sydney, Australia on Aug. 20.
Following England's 3-1 victory over Australia on Aug. 16, Kensington Palace said that William would not attend the World Cup final and instead planned to watch the Lionesses' match against Spain on TV back in the United Kingdom, The Times reported. The prince, the president of the Football Association, has faced criticism at home for not making the trip to Sydney.
According to The Independent, William, who is dedicated to tackling climate change, reportedly made the decision not to travel there because it would involve flying across the world for a very short period of time. The outlet also noted his dedication to tackling climate change. In 2019, William co-launched the Earthshot Prize, which is awarded to people who are making a "substantial development or outstanding contribution to solving our environmental challenges."
William and Charlotte, the second-eldest of his and wife Kate Middleton's three children, had last year also recorded a good luck video message for the Lionesses ahead of their winning match against Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Final in London, a match the prince did attend.