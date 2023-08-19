Nordstrom Rack Early Labor Day Deals: 70% Off Discounts You Must See

Don't miss this chance to save on Good American, Reebok, BCBGeneration, Levi's, and more top brands at Nordstrom Rack.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 19, 2023 11:00 AMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! InsiderLabor Day Sales
E! Insider Shop, Nordstrom Rack Early Labor Day DealsNordstrom Rack/ E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Labor Day 2023 is almost here, which means you will get to enjoy time off from work, gatherings with family and friends, and some major sales. If you can't wait for the holiday weekend to start your shopping, that is not a problem because there are so many deals you can shop right now. Don't wait until Labor Day Weekend to shop if you don't want to. If you see something you love, get it now before someone else shops first.

There are tons of deals at Nordstrom Rack on all of your favorite brands, including Good American, Free People, Reebok, Levi's, Steve Madden, and BCBGeneration. Here are some standout picks from the sale that are E! Shopping Editor-approved.

read
Step up Your Footwear and Save 46% On Hoka Sneakers Before These Deals Sell Out

Nordstrom Rack Early Labor Day Deals

Free People Vibe Check Tie Waist Jumpsuit

Turn heads whenever you rock this floral Free People jumpsuit.

$148
$56
Nordstrom Rack

Reebok Glide Sneaker

All-white Reeboks will always be in style. Get this classic, yet cool, style at a great discount.

$70
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Weekend Fray Hem Jeans

These frayed hem jeans bring a universally cool look to any outfit.

$155
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Tiny Dancer Maxi Dress

Add some cheer to your wardrobe with this eye-catching, floral dress from Steve Madden.

$99
$50
Nordstrom Rack

BCBGeneration Oversize Faux Leather Single Button Blazer

These faux leather blazers are chic, professional, and fashionable. Get one in every color.

$298
$68
Nordstrom Rack

Go Couture Tie-Dye Maxi Dress

Feel cozy and look cute in this incredibly comfortable maxi dress.

$158
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Maggy London Ruffle Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Be trendy and look chic whenever you wear the Maggy London Ruffle Sleeveless Jumpsuit. This style comes in red, black, and navy blue.

$138
$60
Nordstrom Rack

By Design Ava One-Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit

You will look like you arrived straight off the runway in the By Design Ava One-Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit, which comes in 4 colors.

$98
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Free People We the Free Carmen Flare Jeans

Add a little edge to your outfit rotation with distressed flare jeans from Free People.

$98
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

These ivory shorts will be in style forever. Get them now while they're on sale and you can wear them for summers to come.

$60
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Billabong Hot Tropics Floral Wrap Minidress

Bring good vibes with this red, floral mini dress.

$66
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Faux Leather Cargo Pants

These faux leather pants take cargos to the next level. They come in three colors.

$79
$40
Nordstrom Rack

By Design Marcia Wide Leg Pants

Add some polish to your style with some pleated, wide leg pants. You can get these in three colors.

$98
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more Amazon fashion? You'll love these breezy outfits that will help you beat the summer heat.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!