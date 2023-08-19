Darius Jackson Speaks Out Amid Keke Palmer Breakup Reports

Has Darius Jackson issued a statement before now? Nope.
In fact, the fitness instructor doubled down that he has not given any sort of message in the wake of his reported breakup from Keke Palmer.
"I haven't spoken to anyone about anything," Darius wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, "or gave permission to anyone to speak for me."
The 28-year-old clarified that any media reports on his state of mind are not coming from him, adding, "So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false."
Darius' words come two days after multiple outlets reported on Aug. 16 that he had separated from the Nope star, with whom he shares 5-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson.
The same day, Keke seemingly threw shade at Darius over his critical comments regarding the outfit she wore to an Usher concert on July 4. At the time, Darius wrote in a since-deleted comment, "It's the outfit tho..You a mom."
Keke, who has not spoken about their separation, later starred in Usher's music video for his song "Boyfriend." Toward the end of the video, she picks up a call after a night with friends, answering, "Hello? What time is it? Dammit, I missed the show! S--t, I'm so tired."
That's when, with a pointed tone, she adds, "I am a mother, after all."
What's more, the Hustlers actress sold "I'M A MOTHA" merch in the wake of the internet drama with Darius. She also directed a message to new moms in the weeks after, telling them to prioritize self-love.
"Do you, new moms," the 29-year-old told The Cut in a July 10 interview. "Do you. Girl, if there's one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it's that baby. Be happy, because there's no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"
E! News reached out to reps for Darius and Keke on the breakup reports but hasn't received a comment.
