Darius Jackson Speaks Out Amid Keke Palmer Breakup Reports

Amid his reported breakup from Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson said he has not "spoken to anyone about anything."

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Aug 19, 2023 2:07 AMTags
BreakupsCouplesCelebritiesKeke Palmer
Watch: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Split

Has Darius Jackson issued a statement before now? Nope.

In fact, the fitness instructor doubled down that he has not given any sort of message in the wake of his reported breakup from Keke Palmer.

"I haven't spoken to anyone about anything," Darius wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, "or gave permission to anyone to speak for me."

The 28-year-old clarified that any media reports on his state of mind are not coming from him, adding, "So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false."

Darius' words come two days after multiple outlets reported on Aug. 16 that he had separated from the Nope star, with whom he shares 5-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

The same day, Keke seemingly threw shade at Darius over his critical comments regarding the outfit she wore to an Usher concert on July 4. At the time, Darius wrote in a since-deleted comment, "It's the outfit tho..You a mom."

photos
Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson: Romance Rewind

Keke, who has not spoken about their separation, later starred in Usher's music video for his song "Boyfriend." Toward the end of the video, she picks up a call after a night with friends, answering, "Hello? What time is it? Dammit, I missed the show! S--t, I'm so tired."

That's when, with a pointed tone, she adds, "I am a mother, after all."

What's more, the Hustlers actress sold "I'M A MOTHA" merch in the wake of the internet drama with Darius. She also directed a message to new moms in the weeks after, telling them to prioritize self-love.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trending Stories

1

Michael Oher’s Former Football Coach Reacts to "Sad" Tuohy Lawsuit

2

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes’ 8-Month-Old Son Bronze Rushed to Hospital

3

Blind Side Author Weighs in on Michael Oher-Tuohy Lawsuit

"Do you, new moms," the 29-year-old told The Cut in a July 10 interview. "Do you. Girl, if there's one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it's that baby. Be happy, because there's no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"

E! News reached out to reps for Darius and Keke on the breakup reports but hasn't received a comment.

Keep reading to relive Keke and Darius' romance.

instagram
August 2021: Instagram Official

The True Jackson, VP alum and the fitness instructor went Instagram official with their romance when Keke shared Polaroids of the two packing PDA at her 28th birthday party. "It's the details for me. Nobody was on they phones, we had that before MySpace feeling… I'm so happy," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 29, 2021. "Awesome Birthday, so grateful."

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
September 2021: Group Date

Keke and Darius enjoyed a group outing at Cinespia's screening of Coming to America in Hollywood.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
October 2021: All Loved Up

The couple looked very cozy as they stepped out at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
October 2021: Hollywood Nights

Keke and Darius' relationship continued to heat up as they spent spooky season together, hanging out with friends during a Cinespia screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
November 2021: Private Pair

While appearing on The Tamron Hall Show, Keke explained that she decided to go public with Darius because it "became more difficult to hide" their romance.

"We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy," she explained. "It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

instagram
December 2021: First Christmas

Keke spent Christmas with Darius and family, sharing that he gifted her sunglasses fitted with her prescription. "I couldn't be happier!!!" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 25, 2021. "Worked hard all year to spend this time celebrating our health and our love for one another. All the sacrifices are worth it in the end when you know it's for the future and your family. I am who I am because of these people and their love for me is enough to keep me happy until the ends of time."

The Nope actress added, "Nothing means anything without these people. My heart is so full and I'm wishing you all the best today.. may the spirit of God be with you all!! Ho Ho Ho!!! Merry Christmas."

 

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
February 2022: Courtside Cuties

Keke and Darius were all smiles as they sat courtside at an NBA All Star Weekend game in Cleveland.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
December 2022: Pregnancy Reveal

Keke announced her pregnancy during the Dec. 3, 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight: I am," she said during her opening monologue, before throwing open her coat to reveal her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on...but honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited."

Robert Kamau/GC Images
December 2022: Time to Celebrate

After the big pregnancy announcement, Keke and Darius were spotted heading to a SNL after-party in New York City.

Instagram / Darius Jackson
December 2022: Baby Love

Darius sent some social media love to Keke amid the baby news, sharing a photo of the star cradling her growing bump. Seemingly referencing their baby on the way's due date, he wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji, "2023."

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
December 2022: Sweet Shoutout

While reflecting on her SNL experience on Instagram, Keke called Darius her "other half" and thanked him for "giving me the things that only true unity can bring."

"Love is all we have isn't it," she added in a Dec. 4 post. "you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!"

Instagram
February 2023: He's Here!

The couple welcomed son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February 2023, with Keke quipping in his birth announcement, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match." 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
April 2023: Baby Boy's First Red Carpet

Keke and Darius Jackson took their baby boy to the screening of her visual album Big Boss at Georgia State University.

Instagram
April 2023: Easter Celebration

"Happy Easter," Keke wrote on Instagram Apr. 9. "Blessings to all! He has risen."

Keke Palmer/Instagram
July 2023: Mom's Night Out

Darius faced online backlash when he appeared to shame Keke for wearing a see-through dress to an Usher concert in Las Vegas. "It's the outfit thom" he tweeted at the time, "you a mom."

After fans came to Keke's defense, the dad of one doubled down on his stance, writing on Twitter, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

 

Keke Palmer / Instagram
August 2023: Break Up

Keke and Darius broke up after nearly two years of dating, according to multiple reports.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Michael Oher’s Former Football Coach Reacts to "Sad" Tuohy Lawsuit

2

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes’ 8-Month-Old Son Bronze Rushed to Hospital

3

Blind Side Author Weighs in on Michael Oher-Tuohy Lawsuit

4

Darius Jackson Speaks Out Amid Keke Palmer Breakup Reports

5

Broadway Star Chris Peluso Dead at 40