Darius Jackson Speaks Out Amid Keke Palmer Breakup Reports

Has Darius Jackson issued a statement before now? Nope.

In fact, the fitness instructor doubled down that he has not given any sort of message in the wake of his reported breakup from Keke Palmer.

"I haven't spoken to anyone about anything," Darius wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, "or gave permission to anyone to speak for me."

The 28-year-old clarified that any media reports on his state of mind are not coming from him, adding, "So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false."

Darius' words come two days after multiple outlets reported on Aug. 16 that he had separated from the Nope star, with whom he shares 5-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

The same day, Keke seemingly threw shade at Darius over his critical comments regarding the outfit she wore to an Usher concert on July 4. At the time, Darius wrote in a since-deleted comment, "It's the outfit tho..You a mom."