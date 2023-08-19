Post Malone Reveals He Lost 55 Lbs. From This Healthy Diet Tip

Watch : Post Malone's Rare Insight Into Fatherhood & Past Partying Lifestyle

This rockstar is ready to show off his transformation.

Post Malone revealed that he recently lost 55 lbs.—going from 240 lbs. to 185 lbs.—after making one change to his diet. The singer, whose real name is Austin Post, attributed the transformation to cutting down a lot of his soda intake.

"Soda is so bad. It's bad but it's so good," the 28-year-old noted on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I'll have a soda. I'm a bad boy. And I'll have a Monster Energy, but Celsius is so good too."

He'll also indulge in other soft drinks from time to time, especially after performing on a hot day. "I had a great show," he added, "and—you know what—I'm feeling a little bit naughty. I'm gonna have myself a Coke on ice. So good."

And while many celebrities have admitted to using Ozempic to lose weight, Post previously spoke out to clarify that drugs were not behind his slimmer appearance.