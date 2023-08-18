Selena Gomez Is Taking a Wrecking Ball to Any Miley Cyrus Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez preemptively quashed rumors that she's feuding with fellow Disney Channel alum Miley Cyrus as the two pop stars prepare to release new music on the same day.

Selena Gomez is killing rumors with kindness.

Or rather, with a Hannah Montana meme. Ahead of the Aug. 25 release of her song "Single Soon," which drops on the same day as Miley Cyrus' track "Used To Be Young," the Only Murders in the Building star preemptively quashed any speculation that the two are feuding against each other with their music.

"@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day," she wrote on Instagram Story Aug. 18. "We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!"

Alongside the message, which gave nods to the titles of the pop stars' respective singles, Selena also shared a video from her 2007 appearance on Hannah Montana. In the episode, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum played Mikayla, the singing rival of Miley's Hannah Montana, as the two work a fundraising telethon together.

"What would you like to give?" Hannah asks in the clip, prompting Mikayla to snap back, "I'd like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single—ouch."

The two then trade barbs, with Hannah snipping at Mikayla that hearing her single created "instant puke."

"Lip-syncer," Hannah accused Mikayla, who fired back by calling her a "bra-stuffer."

 

To prove that there's no real-life beef between them, Miley also posted the clip on her own Instagram Story. "@selenagomez and I are both dropping our SINGLEs SOON," she wrote in the caption. "I say we #USEDTOBEYOUNG."

Indeed, Selena, 31, and Miley, 30, crossed paths many times in their younger days as Disney Channel stars. However, despite speculation of a behind-the-scenes rivalry, Selena has said the two "never feuded."

"We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary DuffLindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!'" she recalled in a 2016 interview with W magazine, referencing the former child stars' infamous love triangle with Aaron Carter. "We are now completely settled in our own lives."

