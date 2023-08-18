Selena Gomez Is Taking a Wrecking Ball to Any Miley Cyrus Feud Rumors

Watch : Selena Gomez Announces New Music, Teases Next Album

Selena Gomez is killing rumors with kindness.

Or rather, with a Hannah Montana meme. Ahead of the Aug. 25 release of her song "Single Soon," which drops on the same day as Miley Cyrus' track "Used To Be Young," the Only Murders in the Building star preemptively quashed any speculation that the two are feuding against each other with their music.

"@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day," she wrote on Instagram Story Aug. 18. "We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!"

Alongside the message, which gave nods to the titles of the pop stars' respective singles, Selena also shared a video from her 2007 appearance on Hannah Montana. In the episode, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum played Mikayla, the singing rival of Miley's Hannah Montana, as the two work a fundraising telethon together.

"What would you like to give?" Hannah asks in the clip, prompting Mikayla to snap back, "I'd like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single—ouch."