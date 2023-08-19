Give Them Lala With These Fashion Finds Under $40 Chosen by Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you watch Vanderpump Rules, you know that Lala Kent is the queen of switching up her style. She can pull off any look and so can you. Before you shake your head and assume Bravo-level fashion is out of your budget, think again. Lala is just like the rest of us: she appreciates affordable fashion finds.
The reality TV star recently went live on Amazon to share her favorite clothes, shoes, and accessories. The best part? They're all under $40. You "give them Lala" and stick to your budget with these picks.
TL;DR: Lala Kent's Most Popular Amazon Finds
Lala Kent's Amazon Fashion Finds Under $40
Riiqiichy Head Scarf
"You guys know I love a good scarf. When it arrived, I sort of lost my mind over it."
This scarf comes in many colors and patterns.
XinFSh Women's Summer Beach 2 Piece Sets
"Y'all know I love a good set. It's a little crop top with stretchy material. I would go with one of the sticky bras that sit at the front. I love where the skirt hits on the belly. You have the cute little slit on the side."
These sets come in 10 colors.
BTFBM Women's Mock Neck Summer Romper
"This is a little romper. It's two-tone blue, which I love."
This romper comes in 13 colors
Conran Kremix Small Thick Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings
Lala recommends these, "amazing, tiny, gold hoops," which she described as "cute, little Hailey Bieber earrings." She said, "By the way, if you're a mother, definitely throw these in the bag. I know better than anyone, kids love to grab onto hoops for dear life."
These hoops come in 3 sizes.
Zesica Women’s 2023 Strapless Jumpsuit
"This is so chic. The top is super cute with a little fold-over. It's so cute, so comfortable, and cozy all at the same time. There are slits in the front to give your shoes a moment."
There are 9 colors to choose from.
YFYDCLL Clutch Purses
"I got this little white bag with a pearl handle. It has plenty of room to fit all of my goodies in."
This bag also comes in green and black.
Wdirara Satin Cowl Neck Spaghetti Strap Mermaid Hem Slip Dress
"No matter what, I think you guys have to throw the dress in the bag. I have a lot of slip dresses, but they all cut at the knees. I love the sheen on this. I don't have any slip dresses that go to the floor. I love looking expensive and not dropping so many bags of cash on a look."
Lala's pick comes in 6 colors.
Athlefit Women's Braided Heels
"I love when a heel goes down like this because I have less of a chance of breaking my face. So cute. Braided toe."
These heels also come in nude and white.
Lyaner Women’s 2 Piece Outfits
"I love it. You need it. I would most certainly wear it with sneakers, flats, or heels. It's so cute. You could do it with a white purse."
This set comes in 18 colors.
Fancyinn Womens 2 Pieces Outfits
"Olive green is one of my favorite shades of green. It looks fantastic on everybody. It just looks rich. I love olive green. Cute, girly, feminine. This would be perfect to wear to Something About Her. The bottoms are cozy and chic. You've got the little drawstring and the side is open, so you can give your shoes a little moment."
This set comes in lots of colors and it has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LM Women's Braided Slide Sandals
"They're so cute. They're a camel color. I love where the straps are."
These shoes come in 11 colors and they have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glamaker Women 2 Piece Outfit Sets
"This is sick. This t-shirt looks very expensive. It's a set. You don't have to think about a thing."
These sets come in 19 colors and have 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cioatin Women Cute Basic Solid Baseball Cap
"You've got a little orange smiley face. Ocean is obsessed with smiley faces right now."
Automet Womens Jumpsuits
"This black romper/jumpsuit is so cute and so easy. There's no passing in here just so you know. You can fit a bra under there."
These come in 12 colors.
Umeepar Smile Face Baseball Cap- Set of 3
"Here's a set of 3 smiley hats."
Lala's pick comes in 16 colors.
Aleumdr Women's 2 Piece Outfits
"This is the coziest thing I will ever live in through all my life. It's a waffle material. I'm obsessed with this. My dad always has the half little zipper."
These sets come in 14 colors.
LZLER Women’s Cross Band Slippers
"These are like putting part of your foot into a cloud." These come in 9 colors and have 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Women's V Neck Lounge Sets
"Here's another orange look. This is so cute and cozy. It's more on the chic side. There are so many ways you could wear it.You can button this up. Or throw a little cami on or a little bandeau top. You can give the Scheana crop top vibe."
These sets come in 14 colors.
Blooming Jelly Womens Swimsuit Coverups
"It's a white cover-up, but honestly, I feel like I would wear it out to a chic lunch too with some little loafers. It's so amazing. I love it. It's so cute."
This cover-up comes in 28 colors and it has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Juslink Heart Shaped Sunglasses
"My Swifty sunglasses, aren't they cute?" These glasses come in 12 colors. The Juslink Heart Shaped Sunglasses has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ENBEI Beach Tote Bags
"How cute is this? I'm obsessed with this for a beach day and here's why: all the sand is just gonna fall right out." There are 11 colors to choose from.
