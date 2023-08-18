Where Justin Bieber and Manager Scooter Braun Really Stand Amid Rumors They've Parted Ways

Watch : Why Scooter Braun Has "Regret" Over Taylor Swift Drama

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun are still in good company.

Despite recent rumors purporting that the pop superstar professionally parted ways with his longtime manager, reps for both Justin and Scooter denied the claims to E! News on Aug. 18.

The fallout speculation comes eight months after Justin sold his entire music catalog to United Kingdom-based investment company Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a whopping $200 million. The massive deal included the 29-year-old's publishing copyrights, master recordings and back catalog of 290 songs released before Dec. 31, 2021, according to Variety.

At the time, Merck Mercuriadis, founder and CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management, credited Scooter for helping the singer "build a magnificent catalog."

"The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable," he said in a statement. "This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalog that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone."