You’ll Bow Down to This Deleted Scene From Red, White & Royal Blue

This deleted scene from Red, White & Royal Blue takes the crown.
One week after the rom-com debuted on Prime video, the film's director and co-writer Matthew López celebrated it being the streaming platform's No. 1 movie worldwide by sharing a moment that didn't make it into the final cut.
And the clip may seem familiar for fans of the 2019 Casey McQuiston novel the movie was adapted from, as it's pulled directly from the pages. Fresh off the royal wedding scandal—during which very expensive cake is ruined—that forces First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Britain's fictional Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) into pretending to be BFFs, the deleted scene sees the pair have a late-night confrontation in Kensington Palace.
"Nora, not even Meryl Streep could pretend to like Henry," Alex, in London on the damage control mission, tells Nora (Rachel Hilson) over video chat in the clip, to which she replies, "OK, Alex, play nice."
However, Alex said he finds it hard given that Henry is just "so insufferable." Little does he know Henry has snuck into the guest apartment looking for a snack and overheard their conversation, surprising Alex by chiming in, "Yeah, you're not exactly a walk in the park, either."
As the two go back and forth over about their ordeal pretending to be friends, Henry laments that Alex is not even trying to make the plan work. In response, social media savvy Alex takes a picture of him and Henry eating Cornetto ice creams, captioning the snap, "Nothing goes better with leftover cake than ice cream with my good pal @PrinceHenryUK."
"Oh, 14,000 likes in two seconds," Alex says. "Not my record, but whatever. Don't worry, your majesty. You're dealing with a professional."
Of course, the deleted scene finds Alex and Henry still firmly in the enemies phase of their enemies-to-lovers journey. As for how their love story, ends? Well, you'll just have to watch.
Red, White & Royal Blue is out on Prime Video now.