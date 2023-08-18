You’ll Bow Down to This Deleted Scene From Red, White & Royal Blue

Watch : How The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Differs From Book

This deleted scene from Red, White & Royal Blue takes the crown.

One week after the rom-com debuted on Prime video, the film's director and co-writer Matthew López celebrated it being the streaming platform's No. 1 movie worldwide by sharing a moment that didn't make it into the final cut.

And the clip may seem familiar for fans of the 2019 Casey McQuiston novel the movie was adapted from, as it's pulled directly from the pages. Fresh off the royal wedding scandal—during which very expensive cake is ruined—that forces First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Britain's fictional Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) into pretending to be BFFs, the deleted scene sees the pair have a late-night confrontation in Kensington Palace.

"Nora, not even Meryl Streep could pretend to like Henry," Alex, in London on the damage control mission, tells Nora (Rachel Hilson) over video chat in the clip, to which she replies, "OK, Alex, play nice."