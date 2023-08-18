Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Shares Fetch Update on Lindsay Lohan's New Chapter With Her Baby Boy

Watch : Jonathan Bennett Talks Lindsay Lohan's Baby & New Show Battle of the Decades

How thrilled is Jonathan Bennett about Lindsay Lohan becoming a new mom? The limit does not exist.

"First of all, I'm so happy for her," the actor said on the Aug. 17 episode of E! News. "She deserves all the love in the world. She's doing so great. I'm just so excited to see her in love, having a family. It's exactly what we want for Lindsay."

As for whether he's spoken to his Mean Girls costar since the little one's arrival?

"I messaged her congratulations on the baby," Jonathan continued while promoting his new show Battle of the Decades, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Food Network. "We messaged a little bit. I haven't gotten a gift yet, but maybe I will buy him—I don't know—a George Foreman grill. Just to keep it on brand with Battle of the Decades, you know? A little baby George Foreman."