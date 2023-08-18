Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Shares Fetch Update on Lindsay Lohan's New Chapter With Her Baby Boy

How thrilled is Jonathan Bennett about Lindsay Lohan becoming a new mom? The limit does not exist.
"First of all, I'm so happy for her," the actor said on the Aug. 17 episode of E! News. "She deserves all the love in the world. She's doing so great. I'm just so excited to see her in love, having a family. It's exactly what we want for Lindsay."
As for whether he's spoken to his Mean Girls costar since the little one's arrival?
"I messaged her congratulations on the baby," Jonathan continued while promoting his new show Battle of the Decades, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Food Network. "We messaged a little bit. I haven't gotten a gift yet, but maybe I will buy him—I don't know—a George Foreman grill. Just to keep it on brand with Battle of the Decades, you know? A little baby George Foreman."
Lindsay's rep confirmed to E! News on July 17 that the actress and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed a baby boy named Luai, adding that "the family is over the moon in love." Since then, the Parent Trap alum has given fans a few glimpses into her life after giving birth.
"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lindsay wrote on Instagram Aug. 2 while promoting her partnership with Frida. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."
Jonathan isn't the only former castmate who's expressed excitement over this next chapter. Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Lindsay's mom in the 2003 movie Freaky Friday, also sent a congratulatory message.
"My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," the Oscar winner wrote alongside throwback photos of the duo. "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"
Raise your hand if you
have ever been personally victimized by Regina George now want to rewatch some of Lindsay's movies? Well, come sit with us and review these fetch Mean Girls facts.