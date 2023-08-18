Get in the Halloween Spirit With the Return of BaubleBar’s Iconic Jewelry Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's never too early to celebrate Halloween, right? If you're looking for some scary cute jewelry, BaubleBar has some spooktackular finds that are festive and fashionable.
The BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings are iconic because they're equally festive and chic. The whole BaubleBar Halloween Collection is back and better than ever, but that's not all. The Disney Halloween Collection is here too, after previously amassing a 25,000-person waiting list in just one week. Get some Halloween Disney jewelry and the top-selling Disney Halloween Bag Charms.
There's so much to shop and so little time. Get moving because these best-selling styles are bound to sell out again.
BaubleBar Halloween Collection
BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings
These are the perfect Halloween earrings, but if you want to wear them after October, they bring a punk rock aesthetic to any ensemble.
BaubleBar Spooked Out Earrings
These rhinestone ghost earrings are spooky, yet adorable.
BaubleBar Scared To Death Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
Add a spooky cuteness to your look with these ghost earrings that also glow in the dark.
BaubleBar Read It & Creep Earrings
These spider web earrings make a sparkling statement.
BaubleBar Batty For You Earrings
Get festive with these adorable bat earrings.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Patch Earrings
If you adore Disney and Halloween is your favorite holiday, you need these Mickey Mouse pumpkin earrings.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Glow-In-The-Dark Bag Charm
Bring Mickey Mouse and some Halloween vibes everywhere you go when you clip this Disney bag charm to your favorite bag.
BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings
Indulge in sweets without the calories when you rock these candy corn earrings.
BaubleBar Eight Legs Earrings
Add some sparkle to your look with these spider earrings.
BaubleBar Oh My Gourd Earrings
These stud earrings will ad a lot of Halloween spirit to any ensemble.
BaubleBar Drop Dead Gorgeous Earrings
Make a statement with this ghostly chain earrings.
BaubleBar Shake Your Skeleton Necklace
Not an earrings person? No problem. Get in the holiday spirit with a skeleton statement necklace.
Cast Your Spell Earrings Set
Cast a stylish spell with this enchanting earrings set.
While you have jewelry in mind, this cleaning pen is $9 and it has 38,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.