Get in the Halloween Spirit With the Return of BaubleBar’s Iconic Jewelry Collection

It's never too soon to enjoy Halloween. Accessorize with spooktakular BaubleBar jewelry before the collection sells out—again.

E! Insider Shop, BaubleBar HalloweenBaubleBar

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.

It's never too early to celebrate Halloween, right? If you're looking for some scary cute jewelry, BaubleBar has some spooktackular finds that are festive and fashionable.

The BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings are iconic because they're equally festive and chic. The whole BaubleBar Halloween Collection is back and better than ever, but that's not all. The Disney Halloween Collection is here too, after previously amassing a 25,000-person waiting list in just one week. Get some Halloween Disney jewelry and the top-selling Disney Halloween Bag Charms.

There's so much to shop and so little time. Get moving because these best-selling styles are bound to sell out again.

BaubleBar Halloween Collection

BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings

These are the perfect Halloween earrings, but if you want to wear them after October, they bring a punk rock aesthetic to any ensemble.

$54
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Spooked Out Earrings

These rhinestone ghost earrings are spooky, yet adorable.

$42
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Scared To Death Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

Add a spooky cuteness to your look with these ghost earrings that also glow in the dark.

$24
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Read It & Creep Earrings

These spider web earrings make a sparkling statement.

$52
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Batty For You Earrings

Get festive with these adorable bat earrings.

$36
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Patch Earrings

If you adore Disney and Halloween is your favorite holiday, you need these Mickey Mouse pumpkin earrings.

$32
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Glow-In-The-Dark Bag Charm

Bring Mickey Mouse and some Halloween vibes everywhere you go when you clip this Disney bag charm to your favorite bag.

$78
BaubleBar

BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings

Indulge in sweets without the calories when you rock these candy corn earrings

$24
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Eight Legs Earrings

Add some sparkle to your look with these spider earrings.

$24
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Oh My Gourd Earrings

These stud earrings will ad a lot of Halloween spirit to any ensemble. 

$24
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Drop Dead Gorgeous Earrings

Make a statement with this ghostly chain earrings.

$48
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Shake Your Skeleton Necklace

Not an earrings person? No problem. Get in the holiday spirit with a skeleton statement necklace.

$48
BaubleBar

Cast Your Spell Earrings Set

Cast a stylish spell with this enchanting earrings set.

$68
BaubleBar

