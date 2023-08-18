Michelle Pfeiffer Proves Less Is More With Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie

Watch : Robert DeNiro & Michelle Pfeiffer Talk "Wizard of Lies"

In case you were wondering, Michelle Pfeiffer's skin is, indeed, purr-fect.

But don't just take our word for it, the Batman Returns alum recently shared a makeup-free selfie to celebrate an Instagram milestone.

"3M followers," the 65-year-old captioned her Aug. 17 post. "Thank you all for hanging out with me."

The Scarface star marked the occasion by snapping a photo of herself sitting on her couch, wearing a simple gray sweater. As for her glam? While Michelle may have skipped the makeup, her skin was glowing. Plus, she kept the rest of her beauty style effortless, rocking tousled waves—a chic bedhead look if you will.

Not surprisingly, the actress' friends and followers celebrated both her social media feat and her natural beauty.

"I remember when you first showed up here...and it was like finding ruby slippers!" Selma Blair gushed. "You are solid gold."

Actress Holland Taylor added, "You are SO beautiful. Always so jazzed that I once played your mother!"