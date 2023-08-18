Michelle Pfeiffer Proves Less Is More With Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie

In case you were wondering, Michelle Pfeiffer's skin is, indeed, purr-fect.
But don't just take our word for it, the Batman Returns alum recently shared a makeup-free selfie to celebrate an Instagram milestone.
"3M followers," the 65-year-old captioned her Aug. 17 post. "Thank you all for hanging out with me."
The Scarface star marked the occasion by snapping a photo of herself sitting on her couch, wearing a simple gray sweater. As for her glam? While Michelle may have skipped the makeup, her skin was glowing. Plus, she kept the rest of her beauty style effortless, rocking tousled waves—a chic bedhead look if you will.
Not surprisingly, the actress' friends and followers celebrated both her social media feat and her natural beauty.
"I remember when you first showed up here...and it was like finding ruby slippers!" Selma Blair gushed. "You are solid gold."
Actress Holland Taylor added, "You are SO beautiful. Always so jazzed that I once played your mother!"
Michelle's fans offered similar sentiments, with one person writing, "You really don't age!"
Another Instagram user commented, "Fabulous as always."
And while the Grease 2 star recently opted for a low-key look, that doesn't mean she isn't known for turning heads with her style. Last December, Michelle debuted a dramatic hair transformation, writing on Instagram, "A long overdue chop."
At the time, she unveiled a blunt bob after sporting chest-length strands for quite some time. Her go-to hairstylist Chris McMillan offered more insight into her 'do and how a small hair change can make a big impact.
"Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick," Chris noted on Instagram. "I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length. Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference."
When it comes to Michelle's beauty, it's clear that less is more.