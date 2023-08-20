Blake Lively, Zoey Deutch and More Stars You Didn’t Know Have Famous Relatives

Hollywood may be full of famous families, but there are still some celebs we're willing to bet you had no idea were actually related.

Sometimes the apple really doesn't fall that far from the family tree.
 
Take, for instance, Blake Lively and her sister Robyn Lively, who have a lot more in common aside from being family. In fact, not only are they both actresses but they've taken great pride in being each other's best friends, with the pair sharing sweet glimpses into their bond over the years.
 
Most recently, when the Gossip Girl alum celebrated turning 35 last August, the Teen Witch star had more than enough xoxo's to share on the special occasion.
 
"Awww you're my best friend …." Robyn, 51, wrote in an August 2022 Instagram post featuring a montage of the pair together. "Now everyone knows you're barely younger than me. Happy Birthday sweet sissy, you're kinda special to me."
 
As for Blake, she's also praised the Saving Grace star as being "another element" of herself.
 
"She reflects in the things in me that I want to be more like," she told Access Hollywood in 2017. "I can sort of model after her the version that it is I want to be."

But Blake and Robyn aren't the only Lively family members in the entertainment industry, of course, as their mom Elaine Lively is also an actress and talent manager.
 
Not to mention, dad Ernie Lively was an actor known for his appearances in The X-Files, That's 70s' Show, The West Wing and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, in which—you guessed it—he played Blake's onscreen father.
 
And the talent doesn't stop there: Their siblings Lori, Jason and Eric are all actors as well, with the latter known for his role as Carey Bell in Disney Channel's So Weird.
 
But the Lively family tree may not be the only one you'll be surprised to learn about. Keep reading for even more celebs you probably didn't realize are related.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas

The Mask of Zorro star was married to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress' mother Melanie Griffith for 20 years before they ultimately split in 2015, but that doesn't mean the stepfather and daughter's bond has been severed.

Johnson got emotional when she presented an award to Banderas at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards.

"I come from a family of many a marriage and I got very lucky," Johnson, whose dad is actor Don Johnson, said. "I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life," she said. "When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light and a whole new world of creativity and culture—and one remarkably magical little sister into our family."

Instagram
Robyn & Blake Lively

The Teen Witch star and the Gossip Girl alum are half-sisters who share the same mom, talent manager Elaine Lively.

Getty Images
Elle King & Rob Schneider

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer is the SNL vet's daughter, born from his relationship with former model London King.

Getty Images
Ludacris & Monica

The rapper and Fast & Furious franchise star is cousins with the R&B singer thanks to her stepfather, Reverend Edward Best, who happens to be Luda's uncle.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Conan O'Brien & Denis Leary

The late-night host and the Rescue Me creator are third cousins.

Getty Images
Steven Spielberg & Jessica Capshaw

The onetime Grey's Anatomy doc has called the legendary director stepdad ever since he married her mom Kate Capshaw in 1991.

Getty Images
Yara Shahidi & Nas

The Grown-ish star calls the rapper her second cousin. She was even the flower girl in his 2005 wedding with now ex-wife Kelis!

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lea Thompson & Zoey Deutch

The star of The Politician is also the daughter of the Back to the Future icon.

J. Merritt/FilmMagic
Kiefer Sutherland & Sarah Sutherland

Not only did the Veep vet make a name for herself playing a famous daughter on the HBO comedy, but she's also a famous daughter in real life. The erstwhile Jack Bauer star is her father.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Phil & Lily Collins

Some Emily in Paris viewers were très shocked to discover Lily is the daughter of the English Grammy winner. 

Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Amy Schumer & Chuck Schumer

The comedian and the New York Senator are actually related, as he's the first cousin of her father.

Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Dakota and Elle Fanning

According to a 2014 People interview, a family historian from Ancestry.com claimed that the Fannings and the Duchess of Cambridge are all descendants of King Edward III, who ruled England from 1327 to 1377, making them very distant relatives—21st cousins, to be exact.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Jonah Hill & Beanie Feldstein

The actors are actually brother and sister!

Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis & George Wendt

The SNL alum calls the Cheers icon Uncle George whenever he seems him. At least, we assume he does.

John Shearer/Getty Images for AMC/Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Stephen & Frank Dillane

Yep, Game of Thrones' Stannis Baratheon is the real-life dad of Fear the Walking Dead's Nick Clark.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Danny Martindale/WireImage
Lily Allen & Sam Smith

The brunette beauty and the soulful "Stay With Me" crooner are third cousins. During a radio interview, Smith admitted that the pair have never met because their family is "huge."

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images
Liev & Pablo Schreiber

The Salt actor and the memorable Law & Order: SVU guest star are half-brothers.

Getty Images
Melissa & Jenny McCarthy

You may not have guessed but the Bridesmaids comedian and The View co-host are cousins.

Ray Crowder/GC Images
Daisy Lowe & Gavin Rossdale

The gorgeous British model is the eldest child of the Bush lead singer. The father and daugher first met when Lowe was 14 after she requested a paternity test. 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Julia & Emma Roberts

The We're the Millers actress has the perfect mentor in the Pretty Woman star, who happens to be her auntie.

Getty Images
Lacey & David Schwimmer

Who knew the stunning Dancing With the Stars pro is second cousins with the Friends star?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alexander & Stellan Skarsgård

The sexy True Blood vampire caught the acting bug from his dear old dad who stars in both The Avengers and Thor franchises.

J. Vespa/WireImage; Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Nicolas Cage & Francis Ford Coppola

The Ghost Rider actor comes from an extremely talented family. One of his cousins directed The Bling Ring, the other starred in Saving Mr. Banks and his uncle directed The Godfather.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Lily & Alfie Allen

The outspoken British singer is the older sister of the Game of Thrones star. She even wrote a song about him titled "Alfie."

 

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images
Brooke Shields & Glenn Close

The Damages star and the Lipstick Jungle actress are second cousins.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Shirley MacLaine & Warren Beatty

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty actress originally inspired her baby brother to get into show business.

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com
Rashida & Quincy Jones

The gorgeous Parks and Recreation actress is the daughter of the legendary music producer.

Splash News; Getty Images
Tom Cruise & William Mapother

The Lost actor has a very famous cousin in the Mission: Impossible action star.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Brandy & Snoop Dogg

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is first cousins with The Game actress and her brother, Ray J.

Brian To/FilmMagic
Charlie Sheen & Emilio Estevez

The Anger Management star is the youngest brother of The Breakfast Club actor.

