Blake Lively, Zoey Deutch and More Stars You Didn’t Know Have Famous Relatives

Sometimes the apple really doesn't fall that far from the family tree.
Take, for instance, Blake Lively and her sister Robyn Lively, who have a lot more in common aside from being family. In fact, not only are they both actresses but they've taken great pride in being each other's best friends, with the pair sharing sweet glimpses into their bond over the years.
Most recently, when the Gossip Girl alum celebrated turning 35 last August, the Teen Witch star had more than enough xoxo's to share on the special occasion.
"Awww you're my best friend …." Robyn, 51, wrote in an August 2022 Instagram post featuring a montage of the pair together. "Now everyone knows you're barely younger than me. Happy Birthday sweet sissy, you're kinda special to me."
As for Blake, she's also praised the Saving Grace star as being "another element" of herself.
"She reflects in the things in me that I want to be more like," she told Access Hollywood in 2017. "I can sort of model after her the version that it is I want to be."
But Blake and Robyn aren't the only Lively family members in the entertainment industry, of course, as their mom Elaine Lively is also an actress and talent manager.
Not to mention, dad Ernie Lively was an actor known for his appearances in The X-Files, That's 70s' Show, The West Wing and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, in which—you guessed it—he played Blake's onscreen father.
And the talent doesn't stop there: Their siblings Lori, Jason and Eric are all actors as well, with the latter known for his role as Carey Bell in Disney Channel's So Weird.
But the Lively family tree may not be the only one you'll be surprised to learn about. Keep reading for even more celebs you probably didn't realize are related.