Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ 8-Month-Old Son Bronze Rushed to Hospital After Allergic Reaction

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes son is in the safe zone after a scary incident.

The former soccer player shared that her and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's 8-month-old son Bronze was recently rushed to the hospital after experiencing an allergic reaction.

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 17. "The scariest 30 minutes of my life."

She wrote, "My perfect boy," alongside a sweet snap of Bronze drinking a baby bottle above the message.

A follow up post on her Instagram Story showed Bronze sleeping with his finger in his mouth, as the 27-year-old added, "Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight."

Bronze's medical emergency comes a week after Brittany who is also mom to Sterling, 2, with the NFL star—reflected on the off-season before Patrick gears up for the upcoming football season.

"Well getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4," she captioned a slew of summer shots to Instagram Aug. 8, including the family enjoying a tropical getaway, "whew it flew by!"