Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ 8-Month-Old Son Bronze Rushed to Hospital After Allergic Reaction

Brittany Mahomes shared that her and Patrick Mahomes' 8-month-old son Bronze recently had a scary trip to the emergency room, which occurred not long after learning he has a severe peanut allergy.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes son is in the safe zone after a scary incident.

The former soccer player shared that her and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's 8-month-old son Bronze was recently rushed to the hospital after experiencing an allergic reaction.

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories Aug. 17. "The scariest 30 minutes of my life."

She wrote, "My perfect boy," alongside a sweet snap of Bronze drinking a baby bottle above the message.

A follow up post on her Instagram Story showed Bronze sleeping with his finger in his mouth, as the 27-year-old added, "Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight."

Bronze's medical emergency comes a week after Brittany who is also mom to Sterling, 2, with the NFL star—reflected on the off-season before Patrick gears up for the upcoming football season.

"Well getting ready for football season but looking back at our first offseason as 4," she captioned a slew of summer shots to Instagram Aug. 8, including the family enjoying a tropical getaway, "whew it flew by!"

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews' Hawaii Wedding

And for those leaving their two-cents on Brittany's photos, the mom-of-two remains unfazed—just ask the two-time Super Bowl champion.

"She was an athlete growing up," Patrick exclusively shared with E! News' Francesca Amiker in July. "If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you. And so she has a good sense of that."

When it comes to navigating the hates and tuning out the negativity, the athlete says take notes from his wife of a year.

"Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks," Patrick explained of Brittany's approach. "Life's short."

Along with being a supportive husband, Patrick gets MVP when it comes to being a dad. Keep scrolling to see his cutest moments with Sterling and Bronze...

The Happiest Place on Earth

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids Sterling and Bronze went to Disneyland.

Game Time

The Super Bowl MVP was spotted cuddling with daughter Sterling Skye in a Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw at the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament. 

Heart of a Champion

At State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Patrick shared a kiss with his daughter Sterling as she sucked on a WubbaNub baby cow pacifier. 

Winners

When Patrick earned a spot in Super Bowl 2023, his wife Brittany and daughter Sterling had a front-row seat to the celebration. 

Falling in Love

If it's fall, it's football and pumpkin season. 

Boo

For Halloween 2022, Patrick and Brittany's family went as "The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster." 

Dad's Day

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much!" Brittany wrote on Father's Day 2022, while pregnant with the couple's second child.

Happy Birthday, Sterling

Patrick shared this pic on his little girl's first birthday.

Father & Daughter

Pool time!

Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

More Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

First Pic

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared this first public pic as a family of three the following Easter.

