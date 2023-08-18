Charlize Theron Has the Best Response to Rumors She’s Gotten Plastic Surgery

Charlize Theron knows how to kick butt on and off the screen.
The Atomic Blonde alum recently shared a fierce and masterful response to rumors that she's gotten plastic surgery.
"My face is changing," she told Allure in an interview published Aug. 18, "and I love that my face is changing and aging. People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"
But just because the 48-year-old has decided to not go under the knife, that doesn't mean she's anti-plastic surgery.
"I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers," she explained of society's double standards. "I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them."
As Charlize put it, "We need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey."
And while the Fast X actress is embracing the skin she's in, she admitted there's one area of aging that's been hard to wrestle with.
"More than my face," she said, "I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don't work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can't walk."
Charlize noted that she's become a lot more mindful about the projects she says yes to.
"I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds,'" the Oscar winner explained. "When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight. Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight.'"
Contrary to her belief, her doctor pointed out that her metabolism simply wasn't what it used to be.
"He was like, 'You're over 40. Calm down,'" she recalled. "Nobody wants to hear that."
Of course, Charlize isn't the only celebrity in recent years to get candid about aging and plastic surgery. Keep reading to see what other A-listers have shared about the topic.