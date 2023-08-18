Charlize Theron Has the Best Response to Rumors She’s Gotten Plastic Surgery

Watch : Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Gush Over Their Friendship

Charlize Theron knows how to kick butt on and off the screen.

The Atomic Blonde alum recently shared a fierce and masterful response to rumors that she's gotten plastic surgery.

"My face is changing," she told Allure in an interview published Aug. 18, "and I love that my face is changing and aging. People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

But just because the 48-year-old has decided to not go under the knife, that doesn't mean she's anti-plastic surgery.

"I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers," she explained of society's double standards. "I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them."

As Charlize put it, "We need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey."