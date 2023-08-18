Succession Actress Crystal Finn Details Attack by Otters

Watch : Succession Delivers Twist With Death of Major Character

Crystal Finn is looking back on a harrowing recent outing.

As the Succession alum explained, a trip to Northern California's Feather River last month took a turn when she was attacked by otters while swimming.

"I felt something on my backside and on my leg," she told the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview published Aug. 16. "I started looking around and yelling out and [the otters] popped up right in front of me. Then they dove down and started going at me again."

After the bite, Finn spotted three otters, which she guesses were a mother and two of its young, on the surface of the water approximately six inches from her face, according to the publication. And while the actress—who appeared on the season four episode "America Decides" in the HBO drama—shared that she tried to swim back to land, she noted the otters "dove back down" and snapped at her again.