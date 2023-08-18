How And Just Like That Gave Stanford Blatch a Final Ending After Willie Garson's Death

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

And just like that... Stanford Blatch found his destiny.

During the penultimate episode of And Just Like That's second season, the Sex and the City sequel series offered an update on the late Willie Garson's character. The moment came during the Aug. 17 episode when Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw informed her bestie's estranged husband Anthony Marentino, played by Mario Cantone, that Stanford had told her in a letter that he had decided to remain in Japan and become a Shinto monk.

Garcon died of pancreatic cancer at age 57 in September 2021 after filming scenes for the debut season of And Just Like That. Ultimately, the White Collar actor reprised his role in three episodes before stepping back due to his illness, after which it was explained on the show that Stanford moved to Tokyo to manage a TikTok star.

"I would say it was a Band-Aid," And Just Like That creator and executive producer Michael Patrick King said about the storyline on the And Just Like That...The Writers Room podcast Aug. 17. "It was a fast fix. It was like thin ice. We skated over it because we had to, because he wasn't in the show suddenly."